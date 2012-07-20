FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 20
#Energy
July 20, 2012 / 5:42 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 20

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 20 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 Kenya - Weekly Forex reserve             table. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS 
 Asian shares eased on Friday but were poised for their biggest weekly
 gain since January, as strong U.S. corporate earnings lifted the S&P
 500 to a 2-1/2 month high while Spain's fiscal woes kept the euro
 under pressure.             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held above $107 on Friday, edging lower after a surge of
 20 percent in four weeks prompted some selling as Israel signalled it
 would not rush into any open conflict over a deadly attack on its
 citizens, easing geopolitical worries.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA FX WEEKAHEAD
 Kenya's shilling is expected to come under pressure next week as
 energy importers buy dollars for month-end payments while in Uganda
 subdued demand for the dollar is likely to keep the shilling trading
 within a tight range.                
 
 AFRICA MONEY    
 To hike or not to hike? That is the question facing shop-owner Baldwin
 Goku as he weighs the prices of the Chinese electrical goods in his
 shop in Accra's Okaishie market.                    
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS 
 South African stocks booked their highest close in a month on
 Thursday, rising nearly one percent as investors pushed into defensive
 shares like Aspen Pharmacare, given nagging concerns about the global
 economy.      
    South African government bond yields hit record lows on Thursday
 while the rand weakened against the dollar after the central bank
 unexpectedly cut its key lending rate and sounded a dovish tone on
 inflation while trimming its economic growth forecasts.        
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 * Nigeria's excess crude account (ECA), used to buffer Africa's second
 biggest economy against oil price shocks, contains $6.9 billion, up
 from $5.3 billion on June 20, Minister of State for Finance Yerima
 Ngama said on Thursday.                
 
 * Nigeria's parliament acknowledged receipt of the long-delayed
 Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Thursday but will not begin debating
 it until Sept. 17 when it returns from recess.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan stock market rose 1 percent to a year high on Thursday, as
 investors anticipated positive results at the beginning of the
 corporate earnings 
 period, while the shilling        traded flat, supported by tax
 payments.                
 
 KENYA T-BILLS
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills           
 rose to 12.929 percent at in an oversubscribed auction, from 12.001
 percent last week, the central bank said on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA POWER TARIFFS  
 Kenya Power, the country's electricity distribution company, said on
 Thursday it would reduce power tariffs by 10 percent by the end of the
 year, but warned that plan could change depending on whether energy
 prices kept dropping.                  
 
 UGANDA REFINERY
 Uganda is confident its planned refinery with a 120,000-barrel per day
 capacity will attract investors, the oil minister said on Thursday,
 rejecting arguments by British explorer Tullow Oil         that a
 plant of more than 60,000 bpd will not be viable.                
 
 MAURITIUS T-BILL    
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 182-day Treasury bills rose
 to 3.34 percent at auction on Thursday from 3.30 percent at the
 previous sale, the central bank said.                
 
 ZAMBIA INFLATION
 Zambian inflation will remain around 6 percent in 2012 in line with
 the government's target of 7 percent, the International Monetary Fund
 (IMF) said on Thursday.                
 
 TANZANIA, MOZAMBIQUE GAS   
 Senior EU officials began a three-day visit to Mozambique and Tanzania
 on Thursday as the European Union looks to bolster aid and development
 in a rapidly growing region of Africa that sits on vast reserves of
 offshore gas.                    
 
 MALAWI INFLATION
 Malawi's inflation rate accelerated in June to 20.1 percent from 17.3
 percent in May as a prices maintained their upward march because of a
 devaluation of the kwacha currency, the National Statistical Office
 (NSO) said on Thursday.                   
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  
  ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
  ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
