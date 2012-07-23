FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 23
July 23, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 23

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS 
 Asian shares slid and the euro hovered near multi-year lows hit in
 early trade on Monday, as Spain sparked concerns about its ability to
 stave off a sovereign bailout after two indebted regions sought
 financial assistance from the central government.             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped to $105 per barrel on Monday as economic concerns
 returned to the forefront on fresh fears that Spain may not be able to
 avoid a costly bailout, which could have repercussions on oil demand
 in the region.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS 
 South African stocks declined for the first time in three sessions,
 edging down 0.3 percent as Standard Bank          and other lenders
 extended losses on expectations they will be squeezed by lower
 interest rates.     
 
 South Africa's rand weakened more than 1.1 percent against the dollar
 but was cushioned from further losses by strong foreign demand for
 local bonds which are still offering significant yields despite a
 surprise interest rate cut.        
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian stocks ended a week-long rally, slipping 0.01 percent to
 23,096 on profit-taking in heavyweight banking shares after the index
 hit an 11 month high last week.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 A Nigerian fuel importers' union said on Friday it would shut down
 jetties and depots from July 23 if the government did not pay
 outstanding gasoline subsidy payments, which are a massive drain on
 Africa's second biggest economy.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Nairobi Securities Exchange                  set a new year-high
 on Friday as investors picked up shares ahead of the corporate
 earnings period, while the shilling       , which traded flat, was
 expected to weaken.                  
 
 MADAGASCAR SECURITY
 Madagascar's army stormed a military barracks near the island
 country's main airport in order to quell a mutiny, killing the
 corporal who led it and arresting a number of mutineers, the army said
 on Sunday.                 
 
 SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
 South Sudan accused Sudan on Saturday of bombing its territory along a
 disputed borderland and suspended direct talks with its neighbour over
 oil and security issues, but Khartoum denied the
 charge.                
 
 UGANDA REFINERY
 The Ugandan government is aiming to take up a 40 percent stake in its
 planned oil refinery and offer a private investor the remaining 60
 percent according to a tentative shareholding structure, a senior
 official said.                 
 
 MAURITIUS PRESIDENT   
 Rajkeswar Purryag was named Mauritius' new president, cementing the
 Labour Party's control of the island's top posts and replacing his
 predecessor who quit the ceremonial position to challenge the ruling
 coalition.                 
 
 IVORY COAST INFLATION
 Year-on-year inflation in Ivory Coast turned up to 1 percent in June
 from a 1.2 percent deflation rate in May, figures from the National
 Statistics Institute showed.                 
 
 ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS
 European Union governments will lift restrictions on EU development
 aid to Zimbabwe on Monday and hold out the prospect of easing
 sanctions further, depending on improvements in the rule of law, EU
 diplomats said.                
 
 MOROCCO INFLATION
 Morocco's consumer price inflation almost doubled to an annual 1.9
 percent in June from its level a month earlier, official data showed,
 after the government imposed a sharp hike in fuel prices to tame
 government spending on subsidies.                
 
 
  ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
  ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)

