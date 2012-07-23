African Markets - Factors to watch on July 23

NAIROBI, July 23 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares slid and the euro hovered near multi-year lows hit in early trade on Monday, as Spain sparked concerns about its ability to stave off a sovereign bailout after two indebted regions sought financial assistance from the central government. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped to $105 per barrel on Monday as economic concerns returned to the forefront on fresh fears that Spain may not be able to avoid a costly bailout, which could have repercussions on oil demand in the region. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks declined for the first time in three sessions, edging down 0.3 percent as Standard Bank and other lenders extended losses on expectations they will be squeezed by lower interest rates. South Africa's rand weakened more than 1.1 percent against the dollar but was cushioned from further losses by strong foreign demand for local bonds which are still offering significant yields despite a surprise interest rate cut. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian stocks ended a week-long rally, slipping 0.01 percent to 23,096 on profit-taking in heavyweight banking shares after the index hit an 11 month high last week. NIGERIA OIL A Nigerian fuel importers' union said on Friday it would shut down jetties and depots from July 23 if the government did not pay outstanding gasoline subsidy payments, which are a massive drain on Africa's second biggest economy. KENYA MARKETS The Nairobi Securities Exchange set a new year-high on Friday as investors picked up shares ahead of the corporate earnings period, while the shilling , which traded flat, was expected to weaken. MADAGASCAR SECURITY Madagascar's army stormed a military barracks near the island country's main airport in order to quell a mutiny, killing the corporal who led it and arresting a number of mutineers, the army said on Sunday. SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT South Sudan accused Sudan on Saturday of bombing its territory along a disputed borderland and suspended direct talks with its neighbour over oil and security issues, but Khartoum denied the charge. UGANDA REFINERY The Ugandan government is aiming to take up a 40 percent stake in its planned oil refinery and offer a private investor the remaining 60 percent according to a tentative shareholding structure, a senior official said. MAURITIUS PRESIDENT Rajkeswar Purryag was named Mauritius' new president, cementing the Labour Party's control of the island's top posts and replacing his predecessor who quit the ceremonial position to challenge the ruling coalition. IVORY COAST INFLATION Year-on-year inflation in Ivory Coast turned up to 1 percent in June from a 1.2 percent deflation rate in May, figures from the National Statistics Institute showed. ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS European Union governments will lift restrictions on EU development aid to Zimbabwe on Monday and hold out the prospect of easing sanctions further, depending on improvements in the rule of law, EU diplomats said. MOROCCO INFLATION Morocco's consumer price inflation almost doubled to an annual 1.9 percent in June from its level a month earlier, official data showed, after the government imposed a sharp hike in fuel prices to tame government spending on subsidies. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)