African Markets - Factors to watch on July 24
#Energy
July 24, 2012 / 4:57 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 24 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 NIGERIA: Central Bank of Nigeria to announce rate decision on Tuesday.
 Analysts expect base interest rate to remain at 12 percent.
                
 BOTSWANA: Bank of Botswana is due to auction a 14-day Treasury Bill.
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS 
 Asian shares were capped on Tuesday after the previous day's deep
 losses as a surge in Spain's borrowing costs, to levels seen as
 unsustainable, triggered alarms indebted regions could push the euro
 zone's fourth-largest economy to seek a bailout.             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude remained steady above $103 per barrel on Tuesday as China,
 the world's top energy consumer, showed signs of improvement in its
 economy though fears of a Spanish bailout curbed oil price gains.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS 
 South African stocks fell sharply, tracking lower global markets as
 concerns about Spain's finances weighed while tumbling commodity
 prices hit mining stocks.      
 
 The rand fell over two percent against the dollar on Monday, hit by
 euro debt troubles and a bleak domestic outlook that saw the unit lose
 the most in a basket of its emerging market peers.       
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          firmed on the interbank market on Monday
 as dollar flows from two energy companies and banks increased
 liquidity and supported the local currency.                 
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Top African oil producer Nigeria's loadings are set to fall to 1.81
 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, a provisional loading
 programme showed, leaving exports at an 11-month low. 
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares edged up to a new 2012 high, rising for the sixth
 session running as retail investors bet on agricultural stocks due to
 favourable weather, but importer demand for dollars weighed on the
 shilling       .                
 
 
 SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
 South Sudan is offering Sudan a $3.2 billion compensation package to
 help plug its rival's gaping budget deficit and higher oil export fees
 in an attempt to revive stalled talks, a senior southern official
 said.                 
 
 
 ZIMBABWE SANCTIONS
 The European Union lifted curbs on aid to Zimbabwe on Monday and held
 out the prospect of removing sanctions from Zimbabwean officials to
 encourage political reform - though not from President Robert Mugabe
 and his inner circle.                 
 
 TANZANIA COFFEE
 Tanzania expects its 2012/13 (June/April) coffee output to rise 72
 percent to 55,000 tonnes, helped by good rainfall, regulator Tanzania
 Coffee Board (TCB) said.                
 
 TANZANIA AID
 The European Union has given Tanzania 126.5 million euros ($153.28
 million) to improve road infrastructure and access to drinking water
 in the gas-rich east African nation, the European Commission said.
                
 
 
 
  ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
  ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)

