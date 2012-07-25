FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 25
July 25, 2012 / 4:59 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 25

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 25 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
 EVENTS:
 
 KENYA: Central bank auctions 5-year and 10-year Treasury bonds, hoping
 to raise 10 billion shillings. The bank will also auction 182-day
 Treasury bills worth 3 billions shillings.
 MAURITIUS: Bank of Mauritius auctions a re-opened 3-year Treasury note
 worth 1.4 billion rupees.
 UGANDA: Bank of Uganda to hold Treasury bill auction
 TANZANIA: Tanzania's central bank to auction a 7-year fixed rate
 Treasury note worth 30 billion shillings. 
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS 
 Asian shares fell and the euro wobbled above multi-year lows against
 major currencies on Wednesday as soaring borrowing costs deepened
 worries that Spain might need a bailout, while Greece appeared
 unlikely to meet terms conditional to its aid package.             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent remained steady at $103 a barrel on Wednesday as worries about
 oil demand from the troubled euro zone and the United States offset
 any gains to oil prices sparked by concerns about supply from the
 Middle East.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 AFRICA STOCKS
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS 
 South African stocks gained over half a percent, clawing back some of
 the previous session's steep losses, as investors cautiously waded
 back into the market ahead of a rush of corporate earnings.      
 
 South Africa's rand fell to its weakest against the dollar in more
 than seven weeks and could attempt early June's three-year lows in
 nervous trade as a grim outlook for the euro zone keeps investors
 largely averse to risky assets.        
 
 GHANA NEW PRESIDENT
 Ghana's President John Atta Mills, who won international praise for
 presiding over a stable model democracy in Africa, died suddenly on
 Tuesday and his vice-president was quickly sworn in to replace him at
 the helm of the oil, gold and cocoa producer.                
 
 NIGERIA INTEREST RATES
 Nigeria's central bank (CBN) left its benchmark interest rate
              on hold at 12 percent on Tuesday, as expected, but took
 measures to tighten liquidity to support the weakening local naira
          currency.                 
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 A Nigerian presidential committee said on Tuesday that fuel traders
 fraudulently collected 382 billion naira ($2.38 billion) last year in
 subsidy payments for fuel that was never delivered.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        steadied against the dollar as greenback
 inflows from agricultural exporters and foreign investor interest in
 share purchases offset demand for the U.S. currency from importers.
                 
 
 SOUTH SUDAN INFLATION
 South Sudan suffered inflation of 74.1 percent year-on-year in June
 with lower food costs making only a modest dent in May's record high
 of 79.5 percent as the new country struggles with  economic crisis,
 according to official data.                
 
 
 
  ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
  ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)

