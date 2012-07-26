FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 26
#Energy
July 26, 2012 / 5:49 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 MAURITIUS: Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 300
 million rupees.
 ZAMBIA: Bank of Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day Treasury bills
 KENYA: Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion
 shillings.
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS 
 Asian shares rebounded on Thursday on bargain hunting after recent
 sharp drops, as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth
 and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from
 deepening, but sentiment remained frail. 
             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent hovered above $104 per barrel on Thursday, with investors
 anticipating more U.S. stimulus measures to support growth and on
 fears that tensions in the Middle East could escalate causing supply
 concerns. O/R]
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS 
 South African stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday on fresh hopes
 for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, although gains were
 limited by nagging concerns about the global economy and a downbeat
 start on Wall Street.      
 
 Yields were sharply lower as South Africa's government bonds rallied,
 with investors seeing bargains in the local debt market after the
 previous day's heavy sell-off.        
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigeria's state-oil company said on Wednesday it was owed $7 billion
 in government fuel import subsidies, debts which would wipe out
 savings supposed to protect Africa's second biggest economy from oil
 price dips.                
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's beleaguered naira          received a breather on Wednesday,
 a day after the central bank took measures to stabilise the weakening
 local currency, which is adding to inflation pressure.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan stocks rallied for a sixth session lifted by the country's
 leading mobile operator, Safaricom          , while the shilling
        held steady against the dollar.                
 
 KENYA DEBT
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond
             rose to 13.630 percent at an oversubscribed auction from
 12.705 percent at its last sale in June , the central bank said.
                
 
 SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 Sudan will revise its transit fee demand for South Sudan's oil exports
 when the African neighbours resume talks to end an oil dispute for the
 first time since border fighting escalated in April, a Sudanese
 official said.                
 
 MAURITIUS BOND
 The Bank of Mauritius said it would put on sale 15-year Treasury bonds
 worth 1.5 billion rupees ($48.3 million) at an auction next week.
                
 
 
  ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
  ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
