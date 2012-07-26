African Markets - Factors to watch on July 26

NAIROBI, July 26 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS: Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth 300 million rupees. ZAMBIA: Bank of Zambia auctions 91,182,273 and 364-day Treasury bills KENYA: Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 3 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rebounded on Thursday on bargain hunting after recent sharp drops, as hopes grew for more U.S. stimulus to support growth and new European policy measures to keep the euro zone debt woes from deepening, but sentiment remained frail. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent hovered above $104 per barrel on Thursday, with investors anticipating more U.S. stimulus measures to support growth and on fears that tensions in the Middle East could escalate causing supply concerns. O/R] EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS South African stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday on fresh hopes for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, although gains were limited by nagging concerns about the global economy and a downbeat start on Wall Street. Yields were sharply lower as South Africa's government bonds rallied, with investors seeing bargains in the local debt market after the previous day's heavy sell-off. NIGERIA OIL Nigeria's state-oil company said on Wednesday it was owed $7 billion in government fuel import subsidies, debts which would wipe out savings supposed to protect Africa's second biggest economy from oil price dips. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's beleaguered naira received a breather on Wednesday, a day after the central bank took measures to stabilise the weakening local currency, which is adding to inflation pressure. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks rallied for a sixth session lifted by the country's leading mobile operator, Safaricom , while the shilling held steady against the dollar. KENYA DEBT The weighted average yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond rose to 13.630 percent at an oversubscribed auction from 12.705 percent at its last sale in June , the central bank said. SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL Sudan will revise its transit fee demand for South Sudan's oil exports when the African neighbours resume talks to end an oil dispute for the first time since border fighting escalated in April, a Sudanese official said. MAURITIUS BOND The Bank of Mauritius said it would put on sale 15-year Treasury bonds worth 1.5 billion rupees ($48.3 million) at an auction next week. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings) ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)