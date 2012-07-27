FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 27
July 27, 2012 / 4:48 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, July 27 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 
 ZAMBIA: Bank of Zambia to announce benchmark interest rate for August.
 MAURITIUS: Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth 500
 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS 
 Asian shares rallied on Friday, led higher by a strong result from
 smartphone maker Samsung Electronics, after the European Central Bank
 boosted market sentiment and steadied the euro by signalling its
 resolve to defend the euro zone.             
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent remained over $105 per barrel on Friday, buoyed by a European
 Central Bank pledge to protect the euro zone and hopes for fresh
 stimulus in the United States, though it stayed on track for its
 biggest weekly drop in over a month. 
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 SOUTH AFRICAN MARKETS 
 South African stocks gained for the third straight day, adding 0.8
 percent and lifted by SABMiller          after the world's
 second-largest brewer beat forecasts with its quarterly beer
 volumes.     
 
 The rand surged 1.7 percent versus the dollar, gaining with risky
 assets globally after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
 pledged to do whatever was necessary to protect the euro zone from
 collapse.        
 
 NIGERIA DEBT
 Nigeria has sold 154.88 billion naira ($967.70 million) in treasury
 bills with maturity ranging from three months to one year, the central
 bank said, and yields were up marginally as the market reacted to
 measures to tighten liquidity.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        held steady against the dollar on Thursday,
 propped up by foreign investors buying into the debt market, while
 stocks were flat after six straight sessions of gains.
                
 
 KENYA BANKS
 Kenya's biggest bank by assets, KCB         , and its largest bank by
 depositors, Equity          , expect to increase earnings in the
 second half of the year as lending picks up due to falling interest
 rates, the banks said.
                
 
 SUDAN/SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 Sudan and recently independent South Sudan resumed crucial talks on
 Thursday to end an oil dispute for the first time since border
 fighting brought the African neighbours to the brink of war in April.
                
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania's current account deficit is projected to increase to around
 15 percent of national output in the 2011/2012 (July-June) fiscal year
 due to a surge in oil and gas imports, the government said in a letter
 to the International Monetary Fund.                
 
 RWANDA AID
 The Netherlands has suspended 5 million euros ($6.15 million) in aid
 to Rwanda over its reported support for rebels in Congo, a spokeswoman
 said, hours after Kigali said a similar move by the United States was
 regrettable and would be proved wrong.                
 
 ZAMBIA INFLATION
 Zambia's inflation slowed to 6.2 percent year-on-year in July from 6.7
 percent in June, the Central Statistics Office said.                
 
 NIGER BUDGET
 Niger, among the world's newest oil-producing nations, has increased
 its 2012 budget by over 10 percent to 1.45 trillion CFA francs ($2.68
 billion) as it struggles to cope with drought and conflicts along its
 porous borders, the government said.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  
  ($1 = 84.1500 Kenyan shillings)
  ($1 = 31.2000 Mauritius rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
