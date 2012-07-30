African Markets - Factors to watch on July 30

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: ANGOLA - Policymakers meet to set the benchmark interest rate . Last month, the central bank left the rate unchanged at 10.25 percent. KENYA - Year-on-year inflation data for July expected any time from today. A Reuters poll showed the rate would fall for an eighth straight. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares extended their gains on Monday, supported by expectations the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will deliver new measures to underpin their fragile economies, but the euro fell as caution kept a firm cap. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude rose toward $107 per barrel on Monday, stretching gains into a fifth consecutive day on hopes the United States and Europe will this week announce new measures to shore up their fragile economies, boosting the outlook for oil demand. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand firmed in late Friday trade, lifted by comments from French and German leaders who promised to do all they could to safeguard the euro, the currency of South Africa's largest trading partner. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks notched up their fourth straight day of gains on Friday, pushing the broader index back near record territory as investors worldwide picked up shares and other risky assets on renewed hopes over the euro zone debt crisis. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's interbank lending rate fell to an average 14.08 percent on Friday as liquidity increased, reversing a jump after the central bank said it was raising banks' cash reserve requirement. NIGERIA BANKS New capital rules may hinder Nigerian banks' expansion plans, as the central bank limits how financial institutions use local funds abroad and other African countries tighten requirements for foreign lenders. NIGERIA SECURITY Suspected members of Islamist sect Boko Haram killed five people and lost four of their members in a series of gun battles in Nigeria's second largest city Kano on Sunday, authorities said. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan stocks halted a week-long rally, dragged down by shares in agricultural firm Sasini and the country's leading mobile operator Safaricom , while the shilling held steady against the dollar. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's inflation rate is expected to fall to 9.16 percent in July, returning to single digits for the first time in 16 months on the back of lower fuel prices and potentially paving the way for further monetary easing in the next two months. * The central bank's foreign exchange reserves rose during the week. UGANDA EBOLA An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has killed 13 people in Uganda and efforts are under way to contain the hemorrhagic fever, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday. MALI TRANSITION Mali's interim president, Dioncounda Traore, announced the creation of a number of new top-level government positions on Sunday in a shake-up of a transitional team heavily criticised for failing to tackle the country's twin crises. * West African states are poised to submit a new request for military intervention in Mali to the U.N. Security Council. SUDAN OIL Sudan said it had made price concessions in oil talks with newly-independent neighbour South Sudan, but the two countries remained far apart on a deal to resolve disputes that have already brought them to the brink of war. ZIMBABWE FOOD The number of people needing food aid in Zimbabwe will rise by 60 percent this year to 1.6 million, the World Food Programme said, citing an annual assessment carried out by the United Nations and the Zimbabwean government. ZAMBIA LISTINGS Zambia will require state-owned companies to list on its stock exchange, the finance minister said, a move that could help invigorate the small equity market in Africa's top copper producer. TANZANIA GAS Tanzania plans to raise royalties on gas and demand signature bonuses for energy contracts as the east African nation tries to secure bigger benefits from major offshore discoveries. SOUTH AFRICA ENERGY South Africa's budding energy service industry is aiming to reap the benefits of new natural gas and oil finds along Africa's east coast, where geographical proximity gives it the edge over other hubs in Europe, Singapore and Dubai. RWANDA CONGO Rwanda's foreign minister accused Western governments of using aid to treat African states like children, after four countries cut or delayed aid to Kigali because of its policy in neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo. * Congo's Kabila: Rwanda's rebel backing no secret. * DR Congo said it wanted the mandate of U.N. peacekeepers strengthened so they could help to eliminate rebel groups in its lawless east. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on