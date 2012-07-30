FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on July 30
July 30, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 30

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 ANGOLA - Policymakers meet to set the benchmark
 interest rate             . Last month, the
 central bank left the rate unchanged at 10.25
 percent. 
 KENYA - Year-on-year inflation data for July
 expected any time from today.  A Reuters poll
 showed the rate             would fall for an
 eighth straight.                 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares extended their gains on Monday,
 supported by expectations the Federal Reserve and
 the European Central Bank  will deliver new
 measures to underpin their fragile economies, but
 the euro fell as caution kept a firm cap.
                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose toward $107 per barrel on Monday,
 stretching gains into a fifth consecutive day on
 hopes the United States and Europe will this week
 announce new measures to shore up their fragile
 economies, boosting the outlook for oil demand.
      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand firmed in late Friday trade,
 lifted by comments from French and German leaders
 who promised to do all they could to safeguard the
 euro, the currency of South Africa's largest
 trading partner.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks notched up their fourth
 straight day of gains on Friday, pushing the
 broader index back near record territory as
 investors worldwide picked up shares and other
 risky assets on renewed hopes over the euro zone
 debt crisis.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rate fell to an
 average 14.08 percent on Friday as liquidity
 increased, reversing a jump after the central bank
 said it was raising banks' cash reserve
 requirement.                 
 
 NIGERIA BANKS
 New capital rules may hinder Nigerian banks'
 expansion plans, as the central bank limits how
 financial institutions use local funds abroad and
 other African countries tighten requirements for
 foreign lenders.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Suspected members of Islamist sect Boko Haram
 killed five people and lost four of their members
 in a series of gun battles in Nigeria's second
 largest city Kano on Sunday, authorities said.
                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan stocks halted a week-long rally, dragged
 down by shares in agricultural firm Sasini
           and the country's leading mobile
 operator Safaricom          , while the shilling
        held steady against the dollar.
                
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's inflation rate is expected to fall to 9.16
 percent in July, returning to single digits for
 the first time in 16 months on the back of lower
 fuel prices and potentially paving the way for
 further monetary easing in the next two months.
                 
 * The central bank's foreign exchange reserves
 rose during the week.                
 
 UGANDA EBOLA
 An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus has killed
 13 people in Uganda and efforts are under way to
 contain the hemorrhagic fever, the World Health
 Organisation (WHO) said on Saturday.
                
 
 MALI TRANSITION
 Mali's interim president, Dioncounda Traore,
 announced the creation of a number of new
 top-level government positions on Sunday in a
 shake-up of a transitional team heavily criticised
 for failing to tackle the country's twin crises. 
                
 * West African states are poised to submit a new
 request for military intervention in Mali to the
 U.N. Security Council.                
 
 SUDAN OIL
 Sudan said it had made price concessions in oil
 talks with newly-independent neighbour South
 Sudan, but the two countries remained far apart on
 a deal to resolve disputes that have already
 brought them to the brink of war.                
 
 ZIMBABWE FOOD
 The number of people needing food aid in Zimbabwe
 will rise by 60 percent this year to 1.6 million,
 the World Food Programme said, citing an annual
 assessment carried out by the United Nations and
 the Zimbabwean government.                 
 
 ZAMBIA LISTINGS
 Zambia will require state-owned companies to list
 on its stock exchange, the finance minister said,
 a move that could help invigorate the small equity
 market in Africa's top copper producer.
                
 
 TANZANIA GAS
 Tanzania plans to raise royalties on gas and
 demand signature bonuses for energy contracts as
 the east African nation tries to secure bigger
 benefits from major offshore discoveries.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA ENERGY
 South Africa's budding energy service industry is
 aiming to reap the benefits of new natural gas and
 oil finds along Africa's east coast, where
 geographical proximity gives it the edge over
 other hubs in Europe, Singapore and Dubai.
                
 
 RWANDA CONGO
 Rwanda's foreign minister accused Western
 governments of using aid to treat African states
 like children, after four countries cut or delayed
 aid to Kigali because of its policy in
 neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.  
                
 * Congo's Kabila: Rwanda's rebel backing no
 secret.                
 * DR Congo said it wanted the mandate of U.N.
 peacekeepers strengthened so they could help to
 eliminate rebel groups in its lawless east.
                 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

