African Markets - Factors to watch on July 31

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - Year-on-year inflation data for July expected in the course of the day. A Reuters poll showed the rate would fall for an eighth straight. UGANDA - Also expecting inflation data for July at about 11 am local time. Analysts expect the rate to drop, paving the way for policymakers to further cut rates on Aug.2. LONDON - Nigerian and Kenyan governments host separate investment summits on the sidelines of the Olympic games, aimed at showcasing investment opportunities. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes for further stimulus from the European Central Bank and the U.S. Federal Reserve, both of which hold policy meetings this week, but scepticism about the long-term effectiveness of any ECB actions capped the euro. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped towards $106 per barrel on Tuesday as caution among investors grew that any fresh stimulus measures coming from central bank meetings in the United States and Europe might not be enough to revive their stuttering economies. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar as importers came into the market at the lower 8 level but the currency failed to break out of Friday's range, waiting for key events later in the week before it tries for new levels. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South Africa's All-share index closed at the highest in its 17-year history, rising 0.8 percent as hopes of further global monetary stimulus buoyed shares of miners BHP Billiton and Assore NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira fell against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market due to strong dollar demand, erasing gains made after central bank took measures to strengthen the naira currency. NIGERIA ISLAMIC INDEX Islamic wealth manager Lotus Capital and Nigeria's bourse (NSE) launched a debut index of Nigerian Stock Exchange-listed companies that comply with centuries-old Islamic investment principles. NIGERIA WEALTH FUND Nigeria will announce in August the management team for its sovereign wealth fund (SWF), which it expects to launch by the end of this year, the finance minister told Reuters. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares dipped due to investors taking profit on market heavyweights Safaricom , Equity and KCB , while the shilling was steady as the central bank mopped up excess liquidity. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana's once red-hot economic growth is likely to slow this year and cool even further next year on disappointing oil production after a crude-driven boom in 2011, a Reuters poll showed. ANGOLA RATES Angola's central bank has left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the sixth straight month, the bank said after a meeting of its monetary policy committee. UGANDA EBOLA Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni advised people to avoid shaking hands, casual sex and do-it-yourself burials to reduce the chance of contracting the deadly Ebola virus after an outbreak killed 14 people and put many more at risk. UGANDA CONGO REBELS Uganda has denied allegations its army was providing support to the M23 rebels fighting against the Kinshasa government in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), joining Rwanda which has also refuted similar accusations. TANZANIA MALAWI OIL Tanzania has asked Malawi to stop oil and gas exploration activities in Lake Malawi until a border dispute between the two countries involving the lake is resolved, a Tanzanian official said. ZAMBIA BHARTI SHARES Shares of Bharti Airtel's Zambian unit Celtel Zambia Plc will resume trading this week, ending a 17-month suspension after the Indian telecom failed to have the unit delisted. SENEGAL DEBT Senegal's fiscal deficit for 2012 currently stands at 6.7 percent of GDP and could hit 8.2 percent, a figure the IMF says is unsustainable, if no measures are taken before year end, the country's finance minister said.