African Markets - Factors to watch on July 31
July 31, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on July 31

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - Year-on-year inflation data for July
 expected in the course of the day.  A Reuters poll
 showed the rate             would fall for an
 eighth straight.                
 UGANDA - Also expecting inflation data for July at
 about 11 am local time. Analysts expect the rate
 to drop, paving the way for policymakers to
 further cut rates on Aug.2.
 LONDON - Nigerian and Kenyan governments host
 separate investment summits on the sidelines of
 the Olympic games, aimed at showcasing investment
 opportunities.  
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Tuesday on hopes for further
 stimulus from the European Central Bank and the
 U.S. Federal Reserve, both of which hold policy
 meetings this week, but scepticism about the
 long-term effectiveness of any ECB actions capped
 the euro.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped towards $106 per barrel on
 Tuesday as caution among investors grew that any
 fresh stimulus measures coming from central bank
 meetings in the United States and Europe might not
 be enough to revive their stuttering economies.
                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar as
 importers came into the market at the lower 8
 level but the currency failed to break out of
 Friday's range, waiting for key events later in
 the week before it tries for new levels. 
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South Africa's All-share index          closed at
 the highest in its 17-year history, rising 0.8
 percent as hopes of further global monetary
 stimulus buoyed shares of miners BHP Billiton
          and Assore                         
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          fell against the U.S.
 dollar on the interbank market due to strong
 dollar demand, erasing gains made after central
 bank took measures to strengthen the naira
 currency.                
 
 NIGERIA ISLAMIC INDEX
 Islamic wealth manager Lotus Capital and Nigeria's
 bourse (NSE) launched a debut index of Nigerian
 Stock Exchange-listed companies that comply with
 centuries-old Islamic investment principles.
                
 
 NIGERIA WEALTH FUND
 Nigeria will announce in August the management
 team for its sovereign wealth fund (SWF), which it
 expects to launch by the end of this year, the
 finance minister told Reuters.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares dipped due to investors taking
 profit on market heavyweights Safaricom          ,
 Equity           and KCB         , while the
 shilling        was steady as the central bank
 mopped up excess liquidity.                 
 
 GHANA ECONOMY
 Ghana's once red-hot economic growth is likely to
 slow this year and cool even further next year on
 disappointing oil production after a crude-driven
 boom in 2011, a Reuters poll showed.
                
 
 ANGOLA RATES
 Angola's central bank has left its benchmark
 interest rate unchanged at 10.25 percent for the
 sixth straight month, the bank said after a
 meeting of its monetary policy committee.
                 
 
 UGANDA EBOLA
 Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni advised people
 to avoid shaking hands, casual sex and
 do-it-yourself burials to reduce the chance of
 contracting the deadly Ebola virus after an
 outbreak killed 14 people and put many more at
 risk.                
 
 UGANDA CONGO REBELS
 Uganda has denied allegations its army was
 providing support to the M23 rebels fighting
 against the Kinshasa government in eastern
 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), joining Rwanda
 which has also refuted similar accusations.
                
 
 TANZANIA MALAWI OIL
 Tanzania has asked Malawi to stop oil and gas
 exploration activities in Lake Malawi until a
 border dispute between the two countries involving
 the lake is resolved, a Tanzanian official said.
                
 
 ZAMBIA BHARTI SHARES
 Shares of Bharti Airtel's           Zambian unit
 Celtel Zambia Plc           will resume trading
 this week, ending a 17-month suspension after the
 Indian telecom failed to have the unit delisted. 
                  
 
 SENEGAL DEBT
 Senegal's fiscal deficit for 2012 currently stands
 at 6.7 percent of GDP and could hit 8.2 percent, a
 figure the IMF says is unsustainable, if no
 measures are taken before year end, the country's
 finance minister said.                
 
