African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.1
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 1, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.1

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - The central bank of Kenya sells 182-day
 Treasury bills.
 MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions a 15 year
 Treasury bond. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Wednesday as soft Chinese
 manufacturing data further undermined investor
 confidence and as hopes faded for bold stimulus
 action this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve and
 the European Central Bank to underpin faltering
 economies.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped toward $104 per barrel on
 Wednesday after softer official manufacturing data
 from top energy consumer China chipped away at a
 fragile market sentiment, while fading hopes for
 U.S. stimulus measures also weighed on prices.
       
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY
 South Africa's government bonds weakened slightly
 in late Tuesday trade and yields edged up after
 the Treasury said it would increase the amount of
 paper primary dealers can buy over and above their
 allocation at weekly auctions.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks briefly touched a record high
 on Tuesday before succumbing to profit-taking and
 ending down more than 1 percent, as investors bet
 equities in Africa's top economy may be
 overheated.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's foreign exchange reserve fell 1.4
 percent month-on-month to $36.40 billion at July
 25, from $36.93 billion a month before, hit by
 falling oil prices and strong dollar demand,
 latest figures from the central bank showed.
                 
 
 NIGERIA BANKS
 Nigerian lender FCMB           said it would
 complete a legal and operational merger with
 former rival Finbank by the end of the third
 quarter.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        slipped against the
 dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by importers 
 buying the greenback to meet their end of month
 obligations as official data showed inflation
 plunged in July, while shares fell for a third
 straight session.                
 
 KENYA EUROBOND
 Kenya has doubled the size of its planned debut
 Eurobond to $1 billion with a tenor of at least 10
 years and aims to complete the transaction in the
 2013/14 fiscal year, the country's finance
 minister told Reuters.                
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's year-on-year inflation             fell to
 7.74 percent in July and to its lowest level in 17
 straight months, the statistics office said on
 Tuesday, pointing to another rate cut in
 September.                
 
 UGANDA INFLATION
 Uganda's year-on-year inflation              fell
 for the fifth straight month to 14.3 percent in
 July from 18.0 percent in June, thanks to a drop
 in food prices, the statistics office said on
 Tuesday, opening the way for more rate cuts.
                
 
 UGANDA EBOLA
 Two more people, including a child, are suspected
 to have died of the Ebola virus while 11 more have
 been put in isolation in western Uganda where the
 deadly haemorrhagic fever was first confirmed last
 Friday, health workers said.                
 
 SUDAN PROTESTS
 Eight people were killed during a protest against
 rising prices in Sudan's western Darfur region on
 Tuesday, the worst violence since tough austerity
 measures were imposed last month, police said.
                
 
 
