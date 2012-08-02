FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 2, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 UGANDA - The central bank to set its benchmark
 lending rate              at about 0800 GMT.
 Policymakers cut the rate to 19 percent last month
 and more easing is expected after inflation
 improved in July.
 ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills
 of various maturities.
 IVORY COAST - Finance minister to discuss how the
 country plans to regain its place as a regional
 economic motor following the end of a decade-long
 political impasse and a recent deal to forgive the
 bulk of its external debt. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell but the euro and commodities
 inched higher on Thursday on investors' lingering
 hopes for action from the European Central Bank
 later in the day, after the U.S. Federal Reserve
 stopped short of offering fresh stimulus
 overnight.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude steadied near $106 a barrel on
 Thursday as investors looked to Europe for policy
 easing measures after the U.S. Federal Reserve
 dashed their hopes by deferring fresh monetary
 stimulus.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand drifted sideways in cautious
 trading on Wednesday ahead of monetary policy
 meetings in the United States and Europe which
 markets hope will bring fresh measures to tackle
 the euro zone crisis and global economic downturn.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South Africa's broad All-share index closed above
 35,000 for the first time in its 17-year history
 on Wednesday, rising 1.37 percent as telecoms,
 brewers and banks all gained on hopes of further
 stimulus by global central banks.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's all-share index              closed near
 a one-year high on Wednesday, rising 1.16 percent,
 lifted by strong half-year earnings from banks and
 cement firms, and an increase in foreign capital
 inflows.                
 * The naira eased against the dollar.
                 
 
 NIGERIA OIL PRICE
 Falling oil prices and domestic energy output due
 to declining global demand are a concern for
 Nigeria's economy, the country's central bank
 governor said.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares fell for a fourth straight session
 on Wednesday as investors took profits on most 
 stocks following a two-week rally, while the
 shilling        stabilised against the dollar
 thanks to inflows from tea exporters.
                  
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day
 Treasury bills            fell for the first time
 in six weeks to 13.038 percent.                
 
 KENYA MONEY PRINTING TENDER
 A Kenyan parliamentary committee has asked that a
 cabinet minister and the central bank governor be
 removed from office and be investigated over the
 loss of money it says was lost in a currency
 printing deal.                
 
 GHANA VICE PRESIDENT
 Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has chosen
 Central Bank Governor Kwesi Amissah-Arthur as his
 vice-president, a spokesman for Mahama told a
 local radio station.                 
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 The Ghana cedi traded stable against the dollar on
 Wednesday as corporate demand for the greenback
 appeared to ease and there was little impact from
 the nomination of the Central Bank governor as the
 new vice president.                
 
 IVORY COAST GOLD
 Ivory Coast expects annual output from its
 burgeoning gold mining sector to reach 25 tonnes
 by 2015 as new mines come on line, a government
 spokesman said.                
 
 TANZANIA FUEL
 Tanzania lowered retail fuel prices on Wednesday
 following a drop in the price of crude oil in
 global markets, raising hopes of further declines
 in the country's inflation rate.                
 
 MAURITIUS BOND
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 15-year
 Treasury bond fell to 8.38 percent at auction 
 on Wednesday from 9.81 percent at the previous
 sale in January.                
 
 CLINTON IN AFRICA
 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged
 Africa on Wednesday to recommit to democracy,
 declaring the "old ways of governing" can no
 longer work on a continent boasting healthy
 economic growth and an increasingly empowered
 citizenry.                
 
 SOMALIA CONSTITUTION
 Two suicide bombers attacked a conference in
 Somalia on Wednesday but failed to stop delegates
 agreeing a new draft constitution that is meant to
 help the violence-torn Horn-of-African country
 return to stability.                 
 
