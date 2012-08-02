African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 2

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: UGANDA - The central bank to set its benchmark lending rate at about 0800 GMT. Policymakers cut the rate to 19 percent last month and more easing is expected after inflation improved in July. ZAMBIA - The central bank auctions Treasury bills of various maturities. IVORY COAST - Finance minister to discuss how the country plans to regain its place as a regional economic motor following the end of a decade-long political impasse and a recent deal to forgive the bulk of its external debt. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell but the euro and commodities inched higher on Thursday on investors' lingering hopes for action from the European Central Bank later in the day, after the U.S. Federal Reserve stopped short of offering fresh stimulus overnight. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude steadied near $106 a barrel on Thursday as investors looked to Europe for policy easing measures after the U.S. Federal Reserve dashed their hopes by deferring fresh monetary stimulus. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS South Africa's rand drifted sideways in cautious trading on Wednesday ahead of monetary policy meetings in the United States and Europe which markets hope will bring fresh measures to tackle the euro zone crisis and global economic downturn. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South Africa's broad All-share index closed above 35,000 for the first time in its 17-year history on Wednesday, rising 1.37 percent as telecoms, brewers and banks all gained on hopes of further stimulus by global central banks. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's all-share index closed near a one-year high on Wednesday, rising 1.16 percent, lifted by strong half-year earnings from banks and cement firms, and an increase in foreign capital inflows. * The naira eased against the dollar. NIGERIA OIL PRICE Falling oil prices and domestic energy output due to declining global demand are a concern for Nigeria's economy, the country's central bank governor said. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares fell for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as investors took profits on most stocks following a two-week rally, while the shilling stabilised against the dollar thanks to inflows from tea exporters. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell for the first time in six weeks to 13.038 percent. KENYA MONEY PRINTING TENDER A Kenyan parliamentary committee has asked that a cabinet minister and the central bank governor be removed from office and be investigated over the loss of money it says was lost in a currency printing deal. GHANA VICE PRESIDENT Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama has chosen Central Bank Governor Kwesi Amissah-Arthur as his vice-president, a spokesman for Mahama told a local radio station. GHANA MARKETS The Ghana cedi traded stable against the dollar on Wednesday as corporate demand for the greenback appeared to ease and there was little impact from the nomination of the Central Bank governor as the new vice president. IVORY COAST GOLD Ivory Coast expects annual output from its burgeoning gold mining sector to reach 25 tonnes by 2015 as new mines come on line, a government spokesman said. TANZANIA FUEL Tanzania lowered retail fuel prices on Wednesday following a drop in the price of crude oil in global markets, raising hopes of further declines in the country's inflation rate. MAURITIUS BOND The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 15-year Treasury bond fell to 8.38 percent at auction on Wednesday from 9.81 percent at the previous sale in January. CLINTON IN AFRICA U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged Africa on Wednesday to recommit to democracy, declaring the "old ways of governing" can no longer work on a continent boasting healthy economic growth and an increasingly empowered citizenry. SOMALIA CONSTITUTION Two suicide bombers attacked a conference in Somalia on Wednesday but failed to stop delegates agreeing a new draft constitution that is meant to help the violence-torn Horn-of-African country return to stability. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on