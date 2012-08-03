FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.3
August 3, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 MAURITIUS - The central bank auctions 273-day
 Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares and the euro fell on Friday as
 investors shunned risk after the European Central
 Bank took no immediate action and only hinted at
 future steps to tackle the euro zone's fiscal
 woes, following similar inaction from the U.S.
 Federal Reserve.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude inched above $106 a barrel on Friday
 on concerns over supply from the Middle East and
 the North Sea, though worries over a slowing
 global economy capped gains.       
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar
 after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
 disappointed investors who had bet on another
 round of monetary easing, sapping appetite for
 riskier assets.                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks ended lower, erasing gains
 and snapping a two-day record run after euro zone
 monetary policy makers left rates unchanged and
 gave no immediate steps to tackle the region's
 debt crisis.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL OUTPUT
 Nigeria's crude oil production hit a record high
 of 2.7 million barrels per day (bpd) on Aug. 1,
 the state-oil company said, despite ministers and
 oil companies saying recently that oil theft had
 caused output to fall.                 
 
 NIGERIA FIRST BANK
 Nigeria's First Bank              said it had won
 regulatory approval to transfer its subsidiaries
 into a newly-formed holding company, in line with
 regulatory requirements to separate core lending
 from other businesses.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan stocks fell further, but at a slower pace,
 and traders said the four-session decline might be
 coming to an end, while the shilling        held
 steady against the dollar.                 
 
 KENYA TBILLS
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark
 91-day Treasury bill            fell to 12.864
 percent from 13.226 percent last week, the central
 bank said.                
 
 UGANDA RATES
 Uganda's central bank cut its benchmark lending
 rate              for the third consecutive month
 to 17 percent from 19 percent, saying it was
 necessary to stimulate economic recovery through
 lower commercial bank lending rates.
                 
 
 UGANDA EBOLA
 Residents in western Uganda said they were too
 scared to go shopping in local markets, visit
 churches or mosques or travel freely for fear of
 catching the Ebola virus which has already killed
 16 people.                
 
 UNITED NATIONS DR CONGO
 The U.N. Security Council demanded an end to
 foreign support for the M23 rebels fighting
 against the Kinshasa government in eastern
 Democratic Republic of Congo, a rebuke diplomats
 said was aimed at Rwanda and Uganda.
                 
 
 AFRICA AGOA
 The U.S. Congress voted to renew a trade measure
 supporting hundreds of thousands of jobs in
 Africa's clothing sector, just two months before
 the measure expires.                
 
 TANZANIA GAS WEALTH
 Tanzania is to set up a sovereign wealth fund to
 ring fence future earnings from its major gas
 discoveries in the southern parts of the country
 along the Indian Ocean coastline, its president
 said.                
 
 CLINTON IN AFRICA
 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will press
 South Sudan to resolve disputes with its former
 rulers in the north, on her first visit to the
 world's newest country on Friday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

