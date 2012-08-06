FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 6
August 6, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Mauritius, Seychelles to release their inflation data for
 July.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rallied to a three-month high and the euro
 touched a one-month high against the dollar on Monday, as a
 stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data and emerging optimism
 for European action on the debt crisis bolstered risk
 appetite.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude dropped toward $108 a barrel on Monday as a
 recent surge in prices gave some investors a chance to sell
 their holdings for profit, while more data was eyed for
 clues on the health of the global economy and the outlook
 for oil demand.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 Uganda's shilling is likely to fall against the dollar this
 week after a surprisingly large cut in the central bank's
 main interest rate, while its Kenyan counterpart may gain
 due to firm foreign interest in its domestic
 debt.               
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Yields on Kenyan government debt are expected to fall
 further next week as a surge in liquidity and lower returns
 on repurchase agreements, or repos, send commercial banks
 back to the debt market.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand climbed to a two-week high against the
 dollar on Friday after positive data out of the United
 States boosted investors appetite for risk, briefly driving
 the rand through 8.15 resistance.                
     South Africa's All-share index booked its highest close
 in its 17-year history on Friday, rising 0.65 percent as
 better-than-expected U.S. jobs data boosted appetite for
 riskier assets such as equities.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's interbank lending rates jumped this week to an
 average of 17 percent from 14.08 percent last week after the
 central bank introduced further liquidity tightening
 measures to support the local currency and curb
 inflation.                   
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 A suicide car bomber attacked a military checkpoint in
 Nigeria's northeastern city of Damaturu on Sunday, killing
 six soldiers and two civilians, police said.
     Suspicion is likely to fall on Islamist sect Boko Haram,
 which is waging a bloody insurgency against President
 Goodluck Jonathan's government across the north.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares halted a four-session decline on Friday as
 demand picked up for high-capitalisation stocks on
 expectations that they would perform better in the second
 half of the year, while the shilling        firmed slightly
 against the dollar.
     The Nairobi Securities Exchange benchmark index         
 rose 0.5 percent to 3,843.58 points.
     The shilling closed at 83.10/30 per dollar at the close
 of trade, slightly up from Thursday's close of 84.20/40.
                
 
 KENYA POLITICS
 U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urged Kenya on
 Saturday to hold free and fair elections and be a role model
 for Africa, underlining the need to avoid the bloodshed and
 economic loss suffered during the last vote five years ago.
                 
 
 KENYA AIRWAYS JOB CUTS
 Kenya Airways           plans to shed staff through
 voluntary retirement, redundancies and outsourcing of
 non-core roles in order to contain soaring costs and protect
 its bottom line, it said on Friday, but unions said they
 would fight the job cuts.                
 
 KENYA SASINI
 Kenyan tea and coffee producer Sasini SASN.NR warned on
 Friday its profit would fall by more than 25 percent in the
 year to end-September due to weaker coffee prices and high
 input and labour costs.                
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania's economy grew 7.1 percent year on year in the
 first three months of the year, faster than 6.1 percent in
 the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics
 said on Friday.                
 
 RWANDA TRADE
 Rwanda has introduced an electronic clearing system that is
 expected to shorten the time taken for goods to cross its
 borders, cut costs for businesses and boost regional trade,
 government officials said on Friday.               
 
 ZAMBIA MINING
 Zambian miners killed a Chinese supervisor and seriously
 wounded another on Saturday in a pay dispute at the Collum
 coal mine, labour minister Fackson Shamenda said on Sunday.
                   
 
