CORRECTED-African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 7
August 7, 2012 / 5:10 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Corrects to remove Rwanda rate-setting event which was not scheduled for Tuesday)
    NAIROBI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday .
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA- Barclays Bank of Kenya          releases first half 2012 earnings
 results.
 *Mozambique releases its inflation data for July anytime starting Tuesday.
 *Bank of Botswana auctions its 14 day certificate Treasury bill.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained hope that Europe will
 take further action to tackle its debt crisis and the United States and China
 will adopt stimulus measures to boost growth.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude steadied above $109 a barrel on Tuesday on hopes Europe would take
 further action to tackle its intractable debt crisis, while supply worries
 stemming from North Sea maintenance and Middle East tensions also supported
 prices.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand was steady against the dollar on Monday, tracking earlier
 gains by the euro, although gains were limited by nagging fears that European
 policymakers would be unable to successfully resolve the region's debt
 problems.               
     South Africa's All-share index hit another record close on Monday, rising
 0.64 percent and powered by Richemont         , after the luxury goods maker
 said it expects a sharp jump in first-half profit.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira          strengthened against the U.S. dollar on the
 interbank market on Monday, supported by dollar sales by  energy companies Royal
 Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil to some lenders.                
 
 NIGERIA OIL LAW
 Nigeria's landmark energy bill could revive Africa's biggest oil industry and
 improve President Goodluck Jonathan's reputation, but rebellious lawmakers will
 seriously test his resolve to push it through in its present
 form.                                   
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the dollar on Monday, helped by
 inflows into the debt market, while shares lost more than half of the previous
 session's gains, led by a drop in Kenya Airways          .
     The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, slightly up from Friday's close
 of 84.10/30.
     The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-share index          fell 0.3
 percent to 3,830.24 points, giving back some of its 0.5 percent gain on Friday.
                
 
 KENYA FOREX RESERVES
 Kenya's central bank said on Monday its official usable foreign exchange
 reserves             rose to $4.976 billion last week from $4.928 billion the 
 previous week.                      
 
 KENYA JUDICIARY
 Kenya's deputy chief justice should be sacked for brandishing a gun at a
 shopping mall security guard, a tribunal recommended on Monday, a decision
 likely to boost public confidence in the country's judiciary.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana's cedi traded little changed on Monday with corporate demand for the
 dollar weak, traders said, as the outgoing head of the country's Central Bank
 said measures taken by the bank had stabilised the currency.                
 
 WEST AFRICA COCOA
 Dryness in West Africa is expected to cut cocoa production prospects for the
 world's top growing region, tipping the global market into deficit in 2012/13,
 dealers and analysts said.                
 
 ANGOLA FOREX RESERVES
 Angola's foreign exchange reserves dipped to $30.22 billion in June from $30.71
 billion in May, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website on
 Monday.                
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
