CORRECTED-African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 7

(Corrects to remove Rwanda rate-setting event which was not scheduled for Tuesday) NAIROBI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday . - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA- Barclays Bank of Kenya releases first half 2012 earnings results. *Mozambique releases its inflation data for July anytime starting Tuesday. *Bank of Botswana auctions its 14 day certificate Treasury bill. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors maintained hope that Europe will take further action to tackle its debt crisis and the United States and China will adopt stimulus measures to boost growth. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude steadied above $109 a barrel on Tuesday on hopes Europe would take further action to tackle its intractable debt crisis, while supply worries stemming from North Sea maintenance and Middle East tensions also supported prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand was steady against the dollar on Monday, tracking earlier gains by the euro, although gains were limited by nagging fears that European policymakers would be unable to successfully resolve the region's debt problems. South Africa's All-share index hit another record close on Monday, rising 0.64 percent and powered by Richemont , after the luxury goods maker said it expects a sharp jump in first-half profit. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira strengthened against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Monday, supported by dollar sales by energy companies Royal Dutch Shell and ExxonMobil to some lenders. NIGERIA OIL LAW Nigeria's landmark energy bill could revive Africa's biggest oil industry and improve President Goodluck Jonathan's reputation, but rebellious lawmakers will seriously test his resolve to push it through in its present form. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Monday, helped by inflows into the debt market, while shares lost more than half of the previous session's gains, led by a drop in Kenya Airways . The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, slightly up from Friday's close of 84.10/30. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-share index fell 0.3 percent to 3,830.24 points, giving back some of its 0.5 percent gain on Friday. KENYA FOREX RESERVES Kenya's central bank said on Monday its official usable foreign exchange reserves rose to $4.976 billion last week from $4.928 billion the previous week. KENYA JUDICIARY Kenya's deputy chief justice should be sacked for brandishing a gun at a shopping mall security guard, a tribunal recommended on Monday, a decision likely to boost public confidence in the country's judiciary. GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi traded little changed on Monday with corporate demand for the dollar weak, traders said, as the outgoing head of the country's Central Bank said measures taken by the bank had stabilised the currency. WEST AFRICA COCOA Dryness in West Africa is expected to cut cocoa production prospects for the world's top growing region, tipping the global market into deficit in 2012/13, dealers and analysts said. ANGOLA FOREX RESERVES Angola's foreign exchange reserves dipped to $30.22 billion in June from $30.71 billion in May, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website on Monday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on