African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 8
August 8, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 8

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills
 worth a total 11 billion shillings.
 *UGANDA -Bank of Uganda sells Treasury bills of various maturities worth a
 total 75 billion shillings.
 *KENYA - Nation Media Group's          releases its first half 2012 earnings
 results.
 *KENYA - Electricity distributor Kenya Power           signs financing deal
 with World Bank private sector lending arm International Finance Corporation
 for improver of electricity infrastructure.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares extended gains for a third straight session to reach a
 three-month high on Wednesday, as investors continue to bet that policymakers
 will soon decisively address the euro zone fiscal crisis and declining 
 global growth.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude dipped on Wednesday, coming off a 12-week top hit in the previous
 session, although worries about falling North Sea output and hopes for more
 stimulus measures from both sides of the Atlantic kept prices above $111 per
 barrel.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA ECONOMY
 Africa's growth could rise to 7 percent by the year 2015 Driven by a rush of
 investors attracted by its drive to improve its infrastructure, the head of
 the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) in Africa said.
                
 
 AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE BOND
 The African Development Bank plans to float Africa's first infrastructure
 bond to member nations to raise up to $22 billion for investments in projects
 such as ports and airports, its president said on Tuesday.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, following an uptick
 in the euro for the third straight session on convictions that the European
 Central Bank will act to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.               
     South Africa's All-Share index          closed at a fresh life-time high
 on Tuesday, led by mining stocks such as Lonmin          and drawing comfort
 from signs that Europe was inching closer to resolving its debt crisis.
                
 
 NIGERIA BANKS SELL-OFF
 Nigeria's state-backed "bad bank" AMCON has appointed Citi       and
 Renaissance Capital to determine the value of three lenders it nationalised
 last year before deciding on the best way to privatise them.                
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Gunmen killed 16 people when they fired on worshippers at a church in
 Nigeria's central Kogi state during a Monday evening service, police said on
 Tuesday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, helped by
 aid agencies and exporters selling greenbacks in the absence of demand from
 importers.
     The shilling closed at 83.90/84.10 per dollar, stronger than Monday's
 close of 84.00/20, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share
 Index          dipped for a second session, down 0.4 percent to 3,815.44
 points.                
 
 BARCLAYS BANK KENYA
 Barclays Bank of Kenya          is upbeat about the second half of the year
 due to the country's improving economic conditions, its managing director
 said on Tuesday after unveiling an 18 percent jump in pretax profit for the
 first six months.                
 
 UGANDA, TANZANIA TRADE DEFICITS
 Uganda's trade deficit rose by 14 percent in June from the previous month,
 driven up by imports, amid falling commodity exports due to the euro area
 crisis, the central bank said. 
    Neighbouring Tanzania also said its current account deficit nearly doubled
 in the year to June following a surge in oil imports for power generation.
                
 
 ETHIOPIA INFLATION
 Ethiopia's annual inflation rate remained stubbornly high at 20 percent in
 July, data showed on Tuesday, though the pace of increase in food prices
 slowed marginally.                
 
 MAURITIUS HOTEL EARNINGS
 Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels          forecast a drop in full-year
 earnings on Tuesday after pretax profit for the nine months to June fell,
 blaming an unfavourable exchange rate and lower arrivals for the projected
 decline.                
 
 IVORY COAST SECURITY
 Fighters loyal to Ivory Coast's former president Laurent Gbagbo were behind a
 series of attacks that killed 10 soldiers in the commercial capital Abidjan
 since Sunday, the interior minister said on Tuesday.                 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION
 Mozambique's headline consumer inflation slowed to 1.88 percent year-on-year
 in July, from 2.28 percent in June, data from the statistics agency showed on
 Tuesday.                 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
