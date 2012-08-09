African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 9

NAIROBI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *NIGERIA - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet with President Goodluck Jonathan. Nigeria is a key trade partner with the U.S. which buys around 40 pct of its oil. Also Nigeria is becoming a growing haven for Islamic militancy which the U.S. is trying to fight. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4 billion shillings. *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 400 million rupees. *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities worth a total 250 billion kwachas. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Thursday after a drop in Chinese consumer inflation left room for further policy easing, while Australia's labour market improved. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude stayed above $112 a barrel on Thursday on hopes of more stimulus from China to support economic growth and fuel demand at the world's second largest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's Top-40 index .JTOPI ended up 0.09 percent on Wednesday, unwinding some of the gains that had pushed it to an all-time high in earlier trade, as doubts arise over whether the euro zone is any nearer to resolving its debt crisis. South Africa's rand was largely steady against the dollar on Wednesday ahead of a domestic national holiday, with traders looking for moves from the U.S. Fed and European Central Bank that could send the currency out of its current ranges. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's overnight lending rates soared 10 percentage points to a more than two-year high of 35 percent on Wednesday, dealers said, after the central bank squeezed liquidity to support the local naira currency . NIGERIA BUDGET Nigeria's cabinet has agreed to increase spending by five percent but reduce the fiscal deficit in next year's budget, which will be sent to parliament for approval next month, the finance minister said on Wednesday. NIGERIA DIAMOND BANK The private sector arm of the World Bank said on Wednesday it would buy $70 million worth of convertible loans from Diamond Bank to boost the capital base of the mid-tier Nigerian lender. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling inched down against the dollar on Wednesday, weighed down by importers buying the U.S. currency, while shares dipped for the third straight session as investors favoured the fixed-income market. The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, slightly weaker from Tuesday's close of 83.90/84.10. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share Index dipped for a third straight day, down 0.3 points to close at 3,815.10 points. Also, the weighted average yield on the 364-day Treasury bill fell to 12.853 percent at auction on Wednesday from 13.0 percent at the previous auction, the central bank said. KENYA POWER FINANCING Kenya Power has secured a $200 million loan from the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) to invest in its grid, it said on Wednesday. KENYA NATION MEDIA Kenyan group Nation Media has posted a 23 percent jump in first-half pretax profits on the back of higher newspaper revenues. UGANDA TREASURY BILLS The yield on Uganda's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills dropped more than 300 basis points at auction on Wednesday to 14.4 percent from 18.1 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said.  GHANA MARKETS Ghana's cedi traded mostly unchanged against the dollar on Wednesday due to low corporate demand for greenbacks, leaving it within the tight band it has occupied since early July, dealers said. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO CONFLICT African leaders failed on Wednesday to agree on the make-up of a proposed neutral force to tackle the insurgency in eastern Democratic of Congo, diplomats at a regional meeting said. GUINEA MINE PROTEST Guinea said it launched an investigation into violence near a large iron-ore mine project as a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed photos of five people rights groups said had been killed by security forces during a protest. BHARTI AIRTEL AFRICA Bharti Airtel may take more time to achieve a target of $5 billion in revenue and $2 billion in EBITDA from its African operations than its earlier goal to achieve them by the year ended March 2013, Manoj Kohli, chief executive for the company's international operations, said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on