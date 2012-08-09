FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 9
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 9, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 9

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *NIGERIA - U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to meet with President
 Goodluck Jonathan. Nigeria is a key trade partner with the U.S. which buys
 around 40 pct of its oil. Also Nigeria is becoming a growing haven for
 Islamic militancy which the U.S. is trying to fight.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4
 billion shillings.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth a
 total 400 million rupees.
 *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities
 worth a total 250 billion kwachas.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose to a three-month high on Thursday after a drop in Chinese
 consumer inflation left room for further policy easing, while Australia's
 labour market improved.               
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude stayed above $112 a barrel on Thursday on hopes of more
 stimulus from China to support economic growth and fuel demand at the
 world's second largest oil consumer.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's Top-40 index .JTOPI ended up 0.09 percent on Wednesday,
 unwinding some of the gains that had pushed it to an all-time high in
 earlier trade, as doubts arise over whether the euro zone is any nearer to
 resolving its debt crisis.                
     South Africa's rand was largely steady against the dollar on Wednesday
 ahead of a domestic national holiday, with traders looking for moves from
 the U.S. Fed and European Central Bank that could send the currency out of
 its current ranges.               
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's overnight lending rates soared 10 percentage points to a more
 than two-year high of 35 percent on Wednesday, dealers said, after the
 central bank squeezed liquidity to support the local naira currency
         .                
 
 NIGERIA BUDGET
 Nigeria's cabinet has agreed to increase spending by five percent but
 reduce the fiscal deficit in next year's budget, which will be sent to
 parliament for approval next month, the finance minister said on Wednesday.
                
 
 NIGERIA DIAMOND BANK
 The private sector arm of the World Bank said on Wednesday it would buy $70
 million worth of convertible loans from Diamond Bank              to boost
 the capital base of the mid-tier Nigerian lender.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        inched down against the dollar on Wednesday,
 weighed down by importers buying the U.S. currency, while shares dipped for
 the third straight session as investors favoured the fixed-income market.
     The shilling closed at 84.00/20 per dollar, slightly weaker from
 Tuesday's close of 83.90/84.10.
     The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE 20-Share Index         
 dipped for a third straight day, down 0.3 points to close at 3,815.10
 points.               
     Also, the weighted average yield on the 364-day Treasury bill
            fell to 12.853 percent at auction on Wednesday from 13.0 percent
 at the previous auction, the central bank said.                
 
 KENYA POWER FINANCING
 Kenya Power           has secured a $200 million loan from the World Bank's
 International Finance Corporation (IFC) to invest in its grid, it said on
 Wednesday.                
 
 KENYA NATION MEDIA
 Kenyan group Nation Media          has posted a 23 percent jump in
 first-half pretax profits on the back of higher newspaper revenues.
                
 
 UGANDA TREASURY BILLS
 The yield on Uganda's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills dropped more than 300
 basis points at auction on Wednesday to 14.4 percent from 18.1 percent at
 the 
 previous sale, the central bank said.                
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Ghana's cedi        traded mostly unchanged against the dollar on Wednesday
 due to low corporate demand for greenbacks, leaving it within the tight
 band it has occupied since early July, dealers said.                
 
 DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO CONFLICT
 African leaders failed on Wednesday to agree on the make-up of a proposed
 neutral force to tackle the insurgency in eastern Democratic of Congo,
 diplomats at a regional meeting said.                
 
 GUINEA MINE PROTEST
 Guinea said it launched an investigation into violence near a large
 iron-ore mine project as a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed
 photos of five 
 people rights groups said had been killed by security forces during a
 protest.                
 
 BHARTI AIRTEL AFRICA
 Bharti Airtel           may take more time to achieve a target of $5
 billion in revenue and $2 billion in EBITDA from its African operations
 than its earlier goal to achieve them by the year ended March 2013, Manoj
 Kohli, chief executive for the company's international operations, said on
 Wednesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

