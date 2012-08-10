FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 10
August 10, 2012 / 5:19 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 10

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *GHANA - Ghana holds funeral for the late President John Atta Mills, with
 about 16 heads of state in attendance.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 182-day Treasury bills worth a total
 400 million rupees.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares extended losses on Friday, snapping a four-day rally, as China's
 July export and import data fell far short of expectations.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent oil         is expected to hover above a former resistance at $112.33
 per barrel, a break below which will signal the completion of an uptrend from
 the June 22 low of $88.49.                 
 
 FOOD PRICES
 Global alarm over a potential repeat of the 2008 food crisis escalated on
 Thursday after data showed food prices had jumped 6 percent last month and
 importers were snapping up a shrivelled U.S. grain crop, helping drive corn
 prices to a new record.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on                
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Kenyan shilling and the Zambian kwacha are expected to advance against the
 dollar in the week as exporters sell dollars.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 Markets resume trade after staying closed on Thursday for a public holiday.
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria sold 172.1 billion naira ($1.1 billion) in treasury bills, more than
 expected, and increased the yield it offered on the short-dated paper to mop
 up liquidity to support the currency         , the central bank said on
 Thursday.                �
     The naira surged 1.1 percent to a more than 2-week high on the interbank
 market, after the state-owned energy company NNPC sold about $450 million to
 some lenders, boosting dollar liquidity in a tight naira market.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares rose for the first time this week as major stocks recovered from
 a three-session slip helped by bargain hunters, while the shilling KES= held
 steady against the dollar.                
     The benchmark NSE-20 share index          rose 0.2 percent to 3,823.49
 points, while the shilling closed at 84.00/20 against the dollar, the same
 level it closed at on Wednesday.
 
 KENYA BANK EARNINGS RESULTS
 Profits at Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya           rose 87 percent in the
 first half of the year to 6.5 billion shillings ($77 million), it reported on
 Thursday, helped by a rise in net interest income and after a writedown on its
 bond portfolio in the same period last year.
     Co-operative Bank's           pretax profit for the first six month of
 this year rose 21 percent to 5.01 billion shillings ($59.6 million) after
 total interest income nearly doubled.                 
 
 ACCESS KENYA EARNINGS
 Internet service provider AccessKenya's           profit rose sharply in the
 first half as it signed up new corporate clients, but the company said loss of
 connectivity due to fibre cable cuts and high interest rates weighed on its
 performance.                
 
 KENYA SUGAR 
 Kenya's sugar production is expected to rise 16.49 percent this year, despite
 a shaky first-half performance caused by a shortage of cane and inefficiency
 at the under-funded state-owned factories, the industry regulator said on
 Thursday.                
 
 AIR MAURITIUS EARNINGS
 Air Mauritius           reported a quarterly pretax loss of 10.1 million euros
 ($12.5 million), hit by high fuel prices and a weak euro, and said those
 factors would continue to weigh on it going forward.                 
 
 MOZAMBIQUE LENDING RATE
 Mozambique's central bank left its key lending rate unchanged at 11.5 percent,
 the bank said in a statement on Thursday.                
 
 ZIMBABWE BANK EARNINGS
 Zimbabwe's largest banking group CBZ Holdings'          earnings jumped 34
 percent in the first half of the year, as higher interest income helped it
 offset the dollar crunch and sluggish economic growth the country is facing.
                
 
 ANGOLA POLITICS
 Angola's ruling party, the MPLA, accused three opposition parties on Thursday
 of stirring up trouble before the general election on Aug. 31 by helping civil
 war veterans plan protest rallies to demand payment of overdue subsidies.
                
 
