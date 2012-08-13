FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 13
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Airlines
August 13, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 13

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares steadied on Monday but gains were limited by further evidence of
 slowing global growth, while the bleaker economic outlook kept hopes alive
 that authorities around the world will embark on more stimulus 
 measures.              
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose above $114 per barrel to a more than three-month high on
 Monday on renewed fears of supply disruption as Israel's latest comments on
 stopping Iran from proceeding with a disputed nuclear programme stoked tension
 in the region.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's benchmark index hit a record close on Friday, rising 0.25
 percent as Gold Fields          and other bullion producers were helped by dim
 Chinese data and fading hopes that Europe will take resolute action on its
 economy.     
 
 South Africa's rand hovered near the previous day's 13-week high against the
 dollar, riding on the remnants of emerging market euphoria over expectations
 of further policy easing in leading economies.       
 
 NIGERIA DEBT
 Nigeria plans to raise 75 billion naira ($472 mln) in local bonds           
 with maturities of between five and 10 years at its regular auction on Aug.
 15, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares inched up on Friday, buoyed by foreign investors picking up
 equities, while the shilling was steady against the dollar.                
 
 KENYA'S CFC STANBIC BANK
 Kenya's CfC Stanbic Bank, the main business of CfC Holdings         , posted a
 36.5 percent jump in pretax profit for the first half of the year, it said on
 Monday.                
 
 UGANDA MILITARY
 A number of Ugandan military helicopters went missing in Kenyan airspace on
 Sunday on their way to Somalia to reinforce African Union peacekeeping forces
 battling al Shabaab rebels, the Ugandan military said.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 A pipeline allowing South Sudan to export its oil via the Kenyan port of Lamu,
 freeing the landlocked country from reliance on a route through Sudan, will
 cost $3 billion, Finance Minister Kosti Manibe said.                 
 
 SUDAN-SOUTH SUDAN CONFLICT
 Sudan is "very optimistic" it can reach a border security agreement with South
 Sudan that would allow a resumption of oil exports from the South, a senior
 official of the Khartoum government said.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.