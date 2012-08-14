African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 14

NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS BOTSWANA- Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14-day Treasury Bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares rose on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains while waiting for more economic figures from Europe and the United States later in the day, after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding business activity globally. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady above $113 on Tuesday as investors awaited GDP data out of two of Europe's powerhouse economies to gauge the region's energy demand outlook, while tensions in the Middle East supported prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The rand dropped more than 1 percent against the dollar during thin trade, in what analysts said was probably a technical correction after the currency approached a key resistance level late last week. NIGERIA CURRENCY Nigeria's naira currency strengthened to its highest in three months on the interbank market, after the state oil company sold about $50 million to some lenders amid tight naira liquidity. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar, helped by agricultural exporters, mainly from the tea sector, selling dollars and the central bank absorbing liquidity, while stocks fell through the key 3,800 point level. MALAWI/ TANZANIA OIL DISPUTE Malawi will press ahead with oil and gas exploration in Lake Malawi despite demands by Tanzania to halt such activities until a border dispute is resolved, Foreign Affairs Minister Ephraim Chiume said. MOROCCO DEFICIT Morocco's budget deficit jumped almost five-fold in the 12 months to end-July, following the entry into effect of higher wages and pensions for the public sector. MAURITIUS TOURISM Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels said profit would likely fall in the current year and in 2012/13, hit by lower tourist numbers after a cut in the number of direct flights to Europe. UGANDA MILITARY A number of Ugandan military helicopters went missing in Kenyan airspace on Sunday on their way to Somalia to reinforce African Union peacekeeping forces battling al Shabaab rebels, the Ugandan military said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on