August 14, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 
 BOTSWANA- Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14-day Treasury Bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Tuesday as investors hunted for bargains while waiting
 for more economic figures from Europe and the United States later in the day, 
 after recent data showed the euro zone's debt woes were eroding 
 business activity globally.              
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held steady above $113 on Tuesday as investors awaited GDP data
 out of two of Europe's powerhouse economies to gauge the region's energy
 demand outlook, while tensions in the Middle East supported prices.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand dropped more than 1 percent against the dollar during thin trade, in
 what analysts said was probably a technical correction after the currency
 approached a key resistance level late last week.       
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's naira currency strengthened to its highest in three months on the
 interbank market, after the state oil company sold about $50 million to some
 lenders amid tight naira liquidity.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the dollar, helped by agricultural
 exporters, mainly from the tea sector, selling dollars and the 
 central bank absorbing liquidity, while stocks fell through the 
 key 3,800 point level.                
 
 MALAWI/ TANZANIA OIL DISPUTE
 Malawi will press ahead with oil and gas exploration in Lake Malawi despite
 demands by Tanzania to halt such activities until a border dispute is
 resolved, Foreign Affairs Minister Ephraim Chiume said.                
 
 MOROCCO DEFICIT
 Morocco's budget deficit jumped almost five-fold in the 12 months to end-July,
 following the entry into effect of higher wages and pensions for the public
 sector.                
 
 MAURITIUS TOURISM
 Luxury hotel group New Mauritius Hotels          said profit would likely fall
 in the current year and in 2012/13, hit by lower tourist numbers after a cut
 in the number of direct flights to Europe.                
 
 UGANDA MILITARY
 A number of Ugandan military helicopters went missing in Kenyan airspace on
 Sunday on their way to Somalia to reinforce African Union peacekeeping forces
 battling al Shabaab rebels, the Ugandan military said.                
 
 
 
