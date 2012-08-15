FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 15
August 15, 2012 / 5:06 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 
 TANZANIA- Tanzania to auction Treasury bills worth a total of 110
 billion shillings ($69.75 million).
 Tanzania will also release inflation data for July.  
 KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills 
 BOTSWANA - Botswana due to release inflation data for July
 GHANA - Ghana statistics office will also release inflation data
 for July
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked gains from
 recent rallies after data showing strong U.S. retail sales and
 Germany and France avoiding a contraction last quarter calmed
 sentiment, with weak euro zone growth sustaining stimulus hopes.
              
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures slipped below $114 on Wednesday after settling
 at a three-month high as supply disruption worries  eased after the
 United States said it did not believe Israel had made a decision
 whether to attack Iran.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's benchmark index booked the highest finish in its
 17-year history on Tuesday, adding 0.5 percent as
 better-than-expected U.S. economic data helped lift shares of food
 maker Tiger Brands          and retailers.     
 
 The rand held its ground against the dollar in thin trade, with
 steady foreign flows into government bonds ahead of their inclusion
 in a key global index in October seen supporting local assets in
 coming weeks.       
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady against the dollar, retaining
 the previous day's gains, and was seen firming further on dollar
 inflows from agricultural exporters. On the stock market, Kenyan
 shares edged back above the 3,800 point support level.
                
 
 KENYA FUEL
 Kenya's energy regulator cut the price cap on petrol and diesel,
 responding to lower landing costs of refined fuels and a more
 favourable exchange rate.                
 
 KENYA FOOD SUPPLY
 Kenya expects a stable supply of food until December after its
 production of staple crops increased this year, but prices could
 rise due to pressure from soaring grain prices on international
 markets, the Agriculture Ministry said.                
 
 TANZANIA OIL TANKERS
 U.S. lawmakers urged the U.S. government to take action against
 Tuvalu and Tanzania, countries accused of flouting U.S. sanctions
 by putting their flags on Iranian tankers.                
 
 RWANDA INFLATION
 Rwanda's year-on-year urban inflation rate              slowed to
 5.57 percent in July from 5.92 percent a month earlier, helped by a
 fall in some food prices as well as alcoholic drinks and tobacco,
 the statistics office said.                
 
 
($1 = 1577.0000 Tanzanian shillings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
