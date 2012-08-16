FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 16
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 16, 2012 / 5:16 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 
 ZAMBIA- Bank of Zambia will auction 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares steadied on Thursday as investors took to the
 sidelines, waiting for more clues over the timing and extent of any
 further stimulus to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis and support
 global growth.              
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady on Thursday, staying near a three-month
 high above $116 on concerns about disruptions to supply from the
 Middle East and a steeper-than-expected drawdown in oil stocks in
 the world's top consumer, the United States.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks edged down from record highs as worries about
 labour unrest hit platinum producers such as Lonmin         , while
 nagging concerns about global growth prompted investors to cash in
 recent gainers.     
 
 South African bonds weakened and yields edged higher after retail
 sales data surprised on the upside, suggesting the Reserve Bank
 might not need to cut interest rates further this year to stimulate
 demand.              
 
 KENYA BONDS
 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills
            fell to 11.366 percent in an oversubscribed sale on
 Wednesday, from 12.638 percent last week, the central bank said.
                
 
 TANZANIA INFLATION
 Tanzania's year-on-year inflation rate              slowed to 15.7
 percent in July from 17.4 percent in June, the seventh consecutive
 monthly fall, thanks to lower increases in the cost of food and
 energy, data showed.                
 
 BOTSWANA INFLATION
 Botswana's headline consumer inflation was unchanged at 7.3 percent
 year-on-year in July compared with the previous month,  the Central
 Statistics Office said.                
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's annual inflation rose to 9.5 percent in July from 9.4
 percent the month before, Ghana's statistics office said.
                
 
 BURUNDI INFLATION
 Burundi's year-on-year inflation rate rose to 17.6 percent in July
 from 17.3 percent a month earlier, driven by housing, water and
 energy price rises, the country's statistics office said.
                
 
 ZIMBABWE INFLATION
 Zimbabwe's headline consumer inflation slowed a bit to 3.94 percent
 year-on-year in July from 3.97 percent in June, the statistics
 agency said.                     
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.