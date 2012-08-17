FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 17
August 17, 2012 / 5:00 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 
 MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 91-day Treasury bills for a
 total of 800 million rupees ($26.06 million).
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Shares firmed on Friday as German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced
 support for the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the debt
 crisis in the euro zone, soothing investor nerves and prompting
 them to shift money to riskier assets.              
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped below $115 on Friday as supply worries eased on
 a possible release of oil reserves by the United States while
 Israeli comments on Iran reduced fears of a potential conflict in
 the Middle East that could disrupt exports.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's benchmark Top-40 index          booked the highest
 close in its 17-year history on Thursday, rising 0.65 percent as
 resource stocks edged up on continued hope of further global
 economic stimulus.     
 
 South Africa's rand recovered from a near two-week low against the
 dollar, tracking a firmer euro, but analysts said the currency may
 weaken again as investors push out expectations for further global
 monetary easing.        
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened against the dollar, weighed
 down by interbank demand for the greenback, though traders said
 inflows from the tourism sector could offer some support moving
 forward. 
     On the stock market, investors betting on a strong full-year 
 performance from the country's leading beer manufacturer, East 
 African Breweries           , helped shore up the main index.
                 
 
 IVORY COAST BOND
 Ivory Coast will issue a 60 billion CFA franc ($112.34 million)
 five-year bond with a 6.5 percent coupon to raise funds for
 infrastructure projects, the director of the West African nation's
 treasury said.                               
 
 DR CONGO MINE DISASTER
 At least 60 miners were killed when a shaft collapsed in a remote
 part of northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, where local
 armed groups complicated rescue efforts, officials said.
                     
 
 ANGOLA OIL
 Angola's crude oil exports are set to rise in October by around
 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) from a 15-month low the previous
 month, a preliminary loading programme showed.                
 
 GHANA MINES
 Ghana's Chamber of Mines said that revenues from the minerals
 sector during the first half of 2012 rose by 19 percent versus a
 year ago to $2.76 billion.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on       
  
  


($1 = 30.7000 Mauritius rupees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
