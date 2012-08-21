FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.21
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 21, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 NIGERIA - Expecting inflation data for July.
 ETHIOPIA - Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has died
 from a sudden  infection while recovering from an
 undisclosed illness at a hospital abroad.
                
 BOTSWANA - The central bank will auction 14-day
 Treasury certificates.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Shares rose on Tuesday as investors held on to
 hopes the European Central Bank can trim 
 borrowing costs and help restore confidence in the
 euro bloc, even as officials denied a report about
 the shape of its planned bond buying strategy. 
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude inched up on Tuesday, but prices
 stayed below $114 a barrel as investors sought
 clarity on policies to help the euro zone after
 the European Central Bank quashed speculation
 about further steps to contain the debt crisis. 
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY
 South Africa's rand recovered some ground against
 the dollar although the market was still nervous
 that last week's violence at Lonmin's platinum
 mine could be repeated at other mines in the
 world's largest producer of the metal. 
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks edged lower on Monday as gold
 miner Harmony Gold          extended losses on a
 surprise quarterly loss, and as investors bet some
 equities in Africa's largest economy might be
 overheated.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the
 dollar on Friday, helped by inflows from the
 agricultural sector and the central bank's efforts
 to tighten liquidity.                
 
 SOMALIA TRANSITION 
 Yusuf Garaad left his comfortable home and job as
 head of the BBC Somali Service in London to run
 for the presidency of Somalia when the Horn of
 Africa nation embraced a plan to shed its image as
 the archetypal failed state.                
 
 AFRICA U.S. TRADE
 President Barack Obama's administration,
 criticized for not doing enough to boost trade
 with Africa in the face of rising competition from
 China, has taken steps in recent months to address
 those concerns and plans to do more.
                
 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
