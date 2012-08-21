African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.21

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - Expecting inflation data for July. ETHIOPIA - Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has died from a sudden infection while recovering from an undisclosed illness at a hospital abroad. BOTSWANA - The central bank will auction 14-day Treasury certificates. GLOBAL MARKETS Shares rose on Tuesday as investors held on to hopes the European Central Bank can trim borrowing costs and help restore confidence in the euro bloc, even as officials denied a report about the shape of its planned bond buying strategy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude inched up on Tuesday, but prices stayed below $114 a barrel as investors sought clarity on policies to help the euro zone after the European Central Bank quashed speculation about further steps to contain the debt crisis. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA FIXED INCOME For news on African fixed income, click on SOUTH AFRICA BONDS, CURRENCY South Africa's rand recovered some ground against the dollar although the market was still nervous that last week's violence at Lonmin's platinum mine could be repeated at other mines in the world's largest producer of the metal. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks edged lower on Monday as gold miner Harmony Gold extended losses on a surprise quarterly loss, and as investors bet some equities in Africa's largest economy might be overheated. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday, helped by inflows from the agricultural sector and the central bank's efforts to tighten liquidity. SOMALIA TRANSITION Yusuf Garaad left his comfortable home and job as head of the BBC Somali Service in London to run for the presidency of Somalia when the Horn of Africa nation embraced a plan to shed its image as the archetypal failed state. AFRICA U.S. TRADE President Barack Obama's administration, criticized for not doing enough to boost trade with Africa in the face of rising competition from China, has taken steps in recent months to address those concerns and plans to do more. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on