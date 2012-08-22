FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Money Markets RSS
August 22, 2012 / 4:26 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Ethiopian Deputy PM to be sworn in as acting PM
 * South Africa July CPI data
 * Kenya 2-year bond, 182-day T-bills auctions
 * Uganda T-bill, Mauritius T-bond auctions
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares slipped on Wednesday as slumping
 Japanese exports reminded investors of the risks
 the euro zone debt crisis poses to regional
 economies, but the euro held steady on
 expectations the European Central Bank will act to
 rein in surging borrowing costs.               
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude steadied near $115 a barrel on
 Wednesday, supported by hopes that European
 policymakers will act to resolve the region's debt
 crisis and by Middle East tensions that kept
 supply disruptions concerns intact.
                
 
 ETHIOPIA'S PM MELES DIES
 Thousands of Ethiopians descended on the centre of
 the capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday to mourn Prime
 Minister Meles Zenawi, their firm-handed ruler of
 more than two decades, whose body was flown home
 after his death in a Brussels hospital at 57. 
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The rand rebounded against the dollar on Tuesday
 and was the third-best performer in a basket of
 emerging market currencies, as fears of more
 violence at South African mines ebbed and hope of
 a solution to euro zone debt problems boosted risk
 appetite.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling was stable against the dollar
 on Tuesday and traders said it had the potential
 to strengthen in coming days due to a rise in
 money market rates, while stocks broke a four-week
 winning streak.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA LONMIN
 The world's third biggest platinum producer, South
 Africa's Lonmin, backed down from its threat to
 sack 3,000 striking mine workers, fearing the move
 could provoke more violence after police last week
  shot dead 34 miners in scenes reminiscent of
 apartheid bloodshed                
 
 NIGERIA EXXON
 ExxonMobil's Nigeria unit said it was helping
 clean up an oil spill near its facility off the
 West African country's southeast coast, although
 the company wasn't sure what caused the leak
                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN OIL
 South Sudan expects to restart some oil output in
 December and more after June next year, an
 official said on Tuesday, after the new country
 struck an interim deal with Sudan that would allow
 it to resume crude exports across Sudanese
 territory.                
 
 BARCLAYS AFRICA
 British Bank Barclays is in talks about combining
 its African operations with those of
 majority-owned subsidiary Absa Group in a move
 aimed at accelerating expansion on the continent
 to catch up with rivals.                
 
 TULLOW OIL/KENYA
 British explorer Tullow Oil has begun drilling a
 well in northwest Kenya, its first since
 discovering oil in the African country's Turkana
 region in March, company officials said
                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa farmgate prices in most of Ivory Coast's
 main growing regions were stable to lower last
 week due to high levels of moisture and mold
 caused by weeks of bad weather, farmers and buyers
 said on Tuesday                
 
 CAMEROON DIAMONDS
 Cameroon aims to become a major diamond exporter,
 especially from its Mobilong deposits exploited by
 Botswana Diamond and C&K Mining, after gaining
 access to the Kimberly certification process, the
 mines minister said                      
 GHANA MARKETS
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
