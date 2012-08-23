FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 23
August 23, 2012 / 5:15 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Zambia to auction 91,182,273 and 364-day T-bills
 * Kenya's central bank auctions 91-day T-bills
 worth 4 billion shillings ($47.70 million)
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Thursday after the Federal
 Reserve's minutes raised market hopes of more
 monetary stimulus, but a weak reading from a
 survey of Chinese manufacturing activity trimmed
 gains.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude rose more than a dollar on Thursday,
 approaching $116 per barrel on renewed hopes for
 another round of monetary stimulus by the U.S.
 Federal Reserve, helping investors look past weak
 manufacturing data from China.     
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 ETHIOPIA'S NEW LEADER
 Ethiopia's acting prime minister Hailemariam
 Desalegn will run the country until an election in
 2015, showing that the ruling party is determined
 to ensure a swift and smooth transfer of power
 following the death of Meles
 Zenawi.               
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks edged down as strike-hit
 platinum miner Lonmin          dragged the market
 lower with news of a possible share issue,
 overshadowing a rise by Imperial Holdings         
 on positive earnings.     
 
 South African government bonds extended their
 rally after inflation slowed more than expected in
 July, while the rand was slightly weaker.       
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares recovered the previous day's losses,
 lifted by shares in the country's leading telecoms
 service provider Safaricom          , while the
 shilling        held steady against the dollar.
                    
 
 FIRSTRAND EXPANSION IN GHANA
 South Africa's FirstRand          said it would
 pay $91 million for a 75 percent stake in Merchant
 Bank Ghana, giving it a foothold in the oil-rich,
 gold-producing west African country.
                     
 
 MOROCCO INFLATION
 Morocco's consumer price inflation eased to an
 annual 1.7 percent in July from 1.9 percent in
 June, the country's planning authority said.
                
 
 ZAMBIA CURRENCY
 Zambia will introduce a rebased currency from Jan.
 1 2013 and will cease using the existing notes in
 ordinary transactions by June of the same year,
 the central bank said.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE BOND
 Mozambique's sale of a 3.15 billion meticais ($110
 million) 3-year bond was nearly five times
 oversubscribed, the stock exchange said on
 Wednesday, but low yields kept offshore investors
 away even though it is likely to be the country's
 only bond issue this year.                
 
 
 
($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings)

