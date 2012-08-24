FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 24
August 24, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares retreated from a two-week high on
 Friday as investors scaled back their expectations
 of strong stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve
 and fretted about economic growth after
 manufacturing surveys from the euro zone and China
 depicted a bleak outlook.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures fell below $115 per barrel in Asia
 on Friday on signs of economic weakness across the
 globe, while doubts about more easing by the
 Federal Reserve and renewed worries over Europe's
 debt crisis also weighed.      
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA FIXED INCOME
 For news on African fixed income, click on
                
 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks ended higher on Thursday as
 platinum miner Lonmin          rose on hopes of
 stability in the battered sector and as minutes by
 the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled it may take new
 measures to boost the world's biggest economy.
     
 
 South African government bonds rallied and yields
 fell on expectations the central banks of China
 and the U.S. could loosen policy further to help
 their flagging economies, boosting demand for
 higher yielding emerging market debt.       
 
 SOUTH AFRICA GDP
 South Africa's economic growth is likely to
 moderate in 2012 due to weak external conditions
 and global uncertainty, the International Monetary
 Fund said, adding monetary policy should remain
 accommodative given limited fiscal space.
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady against the
 dollar on Thursday, with the local currency
 expected to be supported in coming days by central
 bank liquidity mop-ups, while shares dipped
 marginally on a steep fall by Kenya Airways
          .                
 
 KENYA OIL
 Kenya's sole refinery expects to buy 80,000 tonnes
 of UAE Murban crude oil in September as it speeds
 up its processing rate under a new system in which
 it sells the refined products itself, its chief
 executive said.                        
 
 GHANA BOND
 Ghana has accepted 898.5 million cedis ($465.5
 million) in bids for its five-year bonds at an
 auction Thursday, with an average yield of 23
 percent compared to 26 percent at the most recent
 sale, the central bank and finance ministry said. 
                     
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigerian crude oil exports will rise to around
 2.05 million barrels per day in October from an
 11-month low of 1.81 million bpd seen for
 September, a provisional loading programme showed,
 helping to replenish global supplies of light,
 sweet oil.                
 
 SOUTH SUDAN AIRLINE
 The world's newest nation South Sudan is looking
 for an international company to help run its
 nascent national airline in a public-private
 partnership and hopes to choose a firm after about
 a month, a senior transport official said.
                
 
 
($1 = 83.8500 Kenyan shillings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
