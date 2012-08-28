African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.28

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: TANZANIA-The central bank sells Treasury bills of all maturities worth 110 billion shillings ($69.97 million). SOMALIA-The newly elected parliament picks a speaker. NIGERIA-The country's sovereign wealth fund holds a joint press conference with Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. GLOBAL MARKETS Risk assets from stocks, through oil to the Australian dollar fell on Tuesday as investors waited for a gathering of central bankers and economists at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the week, that could shed some light on a possible U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus plan. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil futures were steady above $112 a barrel on Tuesday, supported by supply concerns after U.S. companies slashed crude production in the Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Isaac threatened to strengthen into a hurricane. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand fell to a one month low against the dollar weighed by labour problems in South Africa's platinum sector that soured investor sentiment.  SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks booked a new record close, edging higher as industrial conglomerate Bidvest and furniture retailer Steinhoff both advanced on better-than-expected earnings. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira strengthened against the U.S. dollar on the interbank market, supported by dollar sales by some local units of foreign banks selling to stay within their stipulated open position limits. NIGERIA FIRST BANK Nigeria's First Bank said it will seek shareholders' approval to transfer its subsidiaries into a new holding company, in order to meet a regulation that risky capital market business be kept separate from retail and regular business banking. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling dipped against the dollar on Monday as importers bought the U.S. currency to meet their end-month obligations, while shares rose, helped by investors shifting out of the debt market due to falling yields. KENYA INFLATION Kenya's inflation rate is expected to drop to 6.75 percent in August, thanks to good food harvests and lower petrol prices, paving the way for another hefty interest rate cut next month, a Reuters poll showed. KENYA RIOTS Hundreds of protesters smashed cars and torched churches in the Kenyan city of Mombasa on Monday after unknown gunmen shot dead a Muslim cleric accused by the United States of helping Islamist militants in Somalia. UGANDA POWER TARIFFS Uganda will in October start pegging electricity tariffs to inflation, exchange rate and fuel prices, to attract investors in a bid to increase generation capacity, the head of the energy regulator said. ANGOLA ELECTIONS As Angolans prepare to go to the polls on Friday for only the second time since the end of the war, President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's ruling MPLA party reminds them daily of the rewards of peace and boasts of its reconstruction achievements. GHANA BOND Ghana hopes to issue a seven-year government bond by the end of December, following the successful launch of three- and five-year notes earlier this year, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor said. MAURITIUS TBILLS The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury bills rose to 3.89 percent at auction from 3.88 percent at a previous sale on Aug. 9, the central bank said. IVORIAN COCOA A delay in government distribution of agricultural chemicals in Ivory Coast has hampered cocoa farmers' ability to fight off an outbreak of disease ahead of the new crop season. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on ($1 = 1572.0000 Tanzanian shillings)