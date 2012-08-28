FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.28
August 28, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug.28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 TANZANIA-The central bank sells Treasury bills of
 all maturities worth 110 billion shillings ($69.97
 million).
 SOMALIA-The newly elected parliament picks a
 speaker.
 NIGERIA-The country's sovereign wealth fund holds
 a joint press conference with Finance Minister
 Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Risk assets from stocks, through oil to the
 Australian dollar fell on Tuesday as investors
 waited for a gathering of central bankers and
 economists at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, later in the
 week, that could shed some light on a possible
 U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus plan.
                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent oil futures were steady above $112 a barrel
 on Tuesday, supported by supply concerns after
 U.S. companies slashed crude production in the
 Gulf of Mexico as Tropical Storm Isaac threatened
 to strengthen into a hurricane.       
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 The rand fell to a one month low against the
 dollar weighed by labour problems in South
 Africa's platinum sector that soured investor
 sentiment.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks booked a new record close,
 edging higher as industrial conglomerate Bidvest
          and furniture retailer Steinhoff         
 both advanced on better-than-expected earnings.
                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          strengthened against the
 U.S. dollar on the interbank market, supported by
 dollar sales by some local units of foreign banks
 selling to stay within their stipulated open
 position limits.                 
 
 NIGERIA FIRST BANK
 Nigeria's First Bank              said it will
 seek shareholders' approval to transfer its
 subsidiaries into a new holding company, in order
 to meet a regulation that risky capital market
 business be kept separate from retail and regular
 business banking.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        dipped against the
 dollar on Monday as importers bought the U.S. 
 currency to meet their end-month obligations,
 while shares rose, helped by investors shifting
 out of the debt market due to falling yields. 
                
 
 KENYA INFLATION
 Kenya's inflation rate is expected to drop to 6.75
 percent in August, thanks to good food harvests
 and lower petrol prices, paving the way for
 another hefty interest rate cut next month, a
 Reuters poll showed.                
 
 KENYA RIOTS
 Hundreds of protesters smashed cars and torched
 churches in the Kenyan city of Mombasa on Monday
 after unknown gunmen shot dead a Muslim cleric
 accused by the United States of helping Islamist
 militants in Somalia.                 
 
 UGANDA POWER TARIFFS
 Uganda will in October start pegging electricity
 tariffs to inflation, exchange rate and fuel
 prices, to attract investors in a bid to increase
 generation capacity, the head of the energy
 regulator said.                
 
 ANGOLA ELECTIONS
 As Angolans prepare to go to the polls on Friday
 for only the second time since the end of the war,
 President Jose Eduardo dos Santos's ruling MPLA
 party reminds them daily of the rewards of peace
 and boasts of its reconstruction achievements. 
                
 
 GHANA BOND
 Ghana hopes to issue a seven-year government bond
 by the end of December, following the successful
 launch of three- and five-year notes earlier this
 year, Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor said.
                
 
 MAURITIUS TBILLS
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day
 Treasury bills rose to 3.89 percent at auction
 from 3.88 percent at a previous sale on Aug. 9,
 the central bank said.                
 
 IVORIAN COCOA
 A delay in government distribution of agricultural
 chemicals in Ivory Coast has hampered cocoa
 farmers' ability to fight off an outbreak of
 disease ahead of the new crop season.
                 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on      
  
  

($1 = 1572.0000 Tanzanian shillings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
