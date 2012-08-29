FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug. 29
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 29, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug. 29

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 KENYA - The central bank sells 182- and 364-day
 Treasury bills worth a total of 11 billion
 shillings.
 MAURITIUS - The central bank will auction a
 three-year Treasury bond worth 1.4 billion rupees,
 bearing interest at the rate of 4.90 percent per
 annum. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The euro, Asian shares and commodities held steady
 on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal
 Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to
 international central bankers gathering in Jackson
 Hole on Friday and a European Central Bank meeting
 next week.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures slipped towards $112 per
 barrel on Wednesday on expectations Hurricane
 Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, would spare
 Gulf Coast oil production facilities from
 significant damage.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 The rand recovered from a two-month low hit on
 concerns about South Africa's growth outlook, as a
 stronger euro helped the local currency to a
 firmer close against the dollar in the afternoon.
                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks erased record highs as gold
 miner Harmony          slid over 7 percent on
 mounting concerns labour unrest in the platinum
 belt will spread to other sectors. 
                
 
 NIGERIA MINISTER
 Nigeria's power minister resigned, the presidency
 said, two months before preferred bidders were due
 to be announced in a privatisation process meant
 to overhaul the country's ailing electricity
 sector.                
 
 NIGERIA FUND
 Nigeria moved closer to joining most of its OPEC
 partners in steering oil revenues into longer-term
 investment, announcing a top management team for
 its new sovereign wealth fund. 
                 
 
 NIGERIA BOND
 Nigeria's cocoa-producing state of Osun plans to
 issue a 30 billion naira ($190 mln) 7-year bond
 this year to help fund infrastructure projects, an
 adviser to the issue told Reuters.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        held steady against the
 dollar on Tuesday as the market awaited inflation
 data for August later this week, while shares
 inched up for a third session, lifted by British
 American Tobacco         .                
 
 KENYA RIOTS
 Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were
 killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers
 in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two
 days of violence over the killing of a radical
 Muslim cleric.                  
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Easing inflation should help Kenya's economic
 growth accelerate to around 5 percent this year as
 buying power in East Africa's biggest economy
 improves, a Reuters poll found.                
 
 SOMALIA TRANSITION
 Former cabinet minister Mohamed Osman Jawaari was
 elected speaker of Somalia's parliament by a
 majority vote on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for
 a new government in the war-torn Horn of Africa
 country.                
 
 GHANA REFINERY
 Ghana's state-run Tema Oil Refinery has been shut
 down due to the breakdown of critical equipment,
 two sources close to the 45,000 barrels-per-day
 plant said.                
 
 SENEGAL GAMBIA TIES
 Senegalese President Macky Sall said that he has
 summoned Gambia's ambassador after confirming that
 two of its nationals were among nine prisoners
 executed by firing squad in neighbouring Gambia
 amid international outcry. 
                
 
 MAURITIUS TRADE
 Mauritius' trade deficit widened by 17.9 percent
 in the first six months of this year on the back
 of an increased imports bill, the government
 statistics agency said.                 
 
 SUDAN CURRENCY
 Sudan's currency        fell close to its historic
 low against the dollar on the key black market as
 hopes for quick oil export fees from South Sudan
 to help the ailing economy faded, dealers said.
                 
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.