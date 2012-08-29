African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug. 29

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: KENYA - The central bank sells 182- and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total of 11 billion shillings. MAURITIUS - The central bank will auction a three-year Treasury bond worth 1.4 billion rupees, bearing interest at the rate of 4.90 percent per annum. GLOBAL MARKETS The euro, Asian shares and commodities held steady on Wednesday as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech to international central bankers gathering in Jackson Hole on Friday and a European Central Bank meeting next week. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on Wednesday on expectations Hurricane Isaac, which hit land in Louisiana, would spare Gulf Coast oil production facilities from significant damage. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS The rand recovered from a two-month low hit on concerns about South Africa's growth outlook, as a stronger euro helped the local currency to a firmer close against the dollar in the afternoon. SOUTH AFRICA SHARES South African stocks erased record highs as gold miner Harmony slid over 7 percent on mounting concerns labour unrest in the platinum belt will spread to other sectors. NIGERIA MINISTER Nigeria's power minister resigned, the presidency said, two months before preferred bidders were due to be announced in a privatisation process meant to overhaul the country's ailing electricity sector. NIGERIA FUND Nigeria moved closer to joining most of its OPEC partners in steering oil revenues into longer-term investment, announcing a top management team for its new sovereign wealth fund. NIGERIA BOND Nigeria's cocoa-producing state of Osun plans to issue a 30 billion naira ($190 mln) 7-year bond this year to help fund infrastructure projects, an adviser to the issue told Reuters.  KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Tuesday as the market awaited inflation data for August later this week, while shares inched up for a third session, lifted by British American Tobacco . KENYA RIOTS Two Kenyan police officers and a civilian were killed when rioters hurled a grenade at officers in the port city of Mombasa on Tuesday after two days of violence over the killing of a radical Muslim cleric. KENYA ECONOMY Easing inflation should help Kenya's economic growth accelerate to around 5 percent this year as buying power in East Africa's biggest economy improves, a Reuters poll found. SOMALIA TRANSITION Former cabinet minister Mohamed Osman Jawaari was elected speaker of Somalia's parliament by a majority vote on Tuesday to lay the groundwork for a new government in the war-torn Horn of Africa country. GHANA REFINERY Ghana's state-run Tema Oil Refinery has been shut down due to the breakdown of critical equipment, two sources close to the 45,000 barrels-per-day plant said. SENEGAL GAMBIA TIES Senegalese President Macky Sall said that he has summoned Gambia's ambassador after confirming that two of its nationals were among nine prisoners executed by firing squad in neighbouring Gambia amid international outcry. MAURITIUS TRADE Mauritius' trade deficit widened by 17.9 percent in the first six months of this year on the back of an increased imports bill, the government statistics agency said. SUDAN CURRENCY Sudan's currency fell close to its historic low against the dollar on the key black market as hopes for quick oil export fees from South Sudan to help the ailing economy faded, dealers said.  For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on