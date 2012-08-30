FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug. 30
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 30, 2012 / 5:16 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug. 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 ZAMBIA - The statistics office scheduled to
 release inflation data for August. The rate slowed
 to 6.2 percent year-on-year in July from 6.7
 percent in June.
 * Bank of Zambia also sells Treasury bills of all
 maturities.
 KENYA - The central bank sells 91-day Treasury
 bills worth 4 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares hit a one-month low on growth
 concerns while major currencies were range-bound
 on Thursday as investors waited to see whether
 U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will
 give any hint about further U.S. stimulus in a
 speech on Friday.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell towards $112 a barrel on Thursday
 after oil facilities in the Gulf of Mexico were
 largely spared storm damage, but maintenance at
 North Sea fields and a possible strike in Norway's
 oil sector curbed losses.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 The rand steadied near a two-month low against the
 dollar, pressured by domestic labour strife that
 is worrying offshore investors, while some players
 were out of the market, waiting for comments from
 the Federal Reserve.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES
 South African stocks extended losses as traders
 worldwide wait for U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman
 Ben Bernanke's speech on Friday to assess
 prospects of further economic stimulus.  
                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's naira          firmed against the U.S.
 dollar on the interbank market, supported by
 dollar sales by an oil company and some banks
 towards the close of trading.                
 * Nigeria plans to issue 142.97 billion naira
 ($903.73 mln) in Treasury on Sept. 6.
 * Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves            
 rose to a 2-year high of $38.38 billion.
 * Nigeria's stock index              rose to a
 1-year high. 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares rallied for the fourth straight
 session lifted by investors buying 
 stocks on expectations that falling inflation
 would push debt market returns much lower, while
 the shilling ended flat.                
 
 KENYA RIOTS
 Kenya's enemies were behind the killing of a
 Muslim cleric that triggered riots and violence
 intended to create divisions between the country's
 Christians and Muslims, Prime Minister Raila
 Odinga said.                
 
 TANZANIA TBILLS
 The weighted average yield on Tanzania's 91-day
 Treasury bills fell to 11.64 percent from 11.66
 percent at the last auction two weeks ago, the
 central bank said on its website.                
 
 MAURITIUS TBILLS 
 The weighted yield on a three-year Mauritius
 Treasury bond slipped to 4.96 percent at 
 auction from 4.99 percent at a previous sale in
 July, the central bank said.                 
 
