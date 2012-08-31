FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug. 31
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 31, 2012 / 5:51 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Aug. 31

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 ANGOLA - Voters cast their ballots in an election
 few doubt will keep President Jose Eduardo dos
 Santos at the helm of Africa's second largest oil
 producer. 
 KENYA - Awaiting inflation data for August.
 Analysts expect the rate to fall to 6.75 percent
 from 7.74 percent in July.
 UGANDA - Also awaiting inflation data for August
 at around 11 am local time.
 ZAMBIA - The central bank is expected to set its
 policy rate, which has remained unchanged at 9.0
 percent since its introduction in April.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell to four-week lows on Friday as
 investors cooled expectations that U.S. Federal
 Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will offer any
 signal of a further monetary stimulus at a speech
 before fellow central bankers later in the day. 
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures climbed above $112 per barrel
 on Friday, on track for a second monthly gain as
 investors awaited a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
 Chairman Ben Bernanke for hints of more monetary
 easing that could stoke oil demand. 
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 The Kenyan and Ugandan currencies could be
 vulnerable against the dollar next week, with
 traders betting on further interest rate cuts in
 both countries.                 
 
 WORLD BANK AFRICA
 New World Bank President Jim Yong Kim heads to the
 Ivory Coast and South Africa next week on his
 first trip to Africa since taking the reins of the
 global development lender two months ago. 
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA CURRENCY, BONDS
 South Africa's rand fell through key support
 against the dollar with investors selling the
 currency on risks associated with unrest in the
 country's mining sector.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA SHARES 
 South African stocks led by resource shares
 continued to choke along with global markets on
 uncertainty over the prospect for economic
 stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve and falling
 commodity prices.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        ended weaker against
 the dollar, weighed down by orders 
 from importers for the U.S currency ahead of
 inflation data for  August that may support a cut
 in official interest rates next week. 
                
 * The weighted average yields on 91-day Treasury
 bills fell to 8.119 percent from 8.583 percent at
 auction.
 
 RWANDA FIRMS' EARNINGS
 Bank of Kigali         , Rwanda's biggest bank by
 assets, reported a 55 percent rise in first-half
 net profit.
 * Rwandan brewer Bralirwa          reported a 45
 percent rise in first-half net profit.
 
 ANGOLA ELECTIONS
 Angolan police arrested several members of an
 opposition party on the eve of national elections
 after they tried to enter the electoral commission
 building to demand credentials to observe the vote
 at polling stations, a party official and police
 said.                
 
 ANGOLA OIL
 Angola's rare oil success isn't fixing its
 governance problem. Rising oil output has boosted
 GDP per capita, but corruption and human rights
 abuses are holding the economy and Angola's people
 back.                
 
 ZAMBIA INFLATION
 Zambia's August Inflation accelerated to 6.4
 percent year-on-year from 6.2 percent in July,
 driven higher by food prices,  the Central
 Statistical Office said.                 
 
 
