REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 3
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 3, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Fixes date of Uganda rate decision)
The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * UGANDA - The central Bank of Uganda's rate
 setting committee meets on Sept. 4. Year-on-year
 inflation in Uganda eased to 11.9 percent in
 August from 14.3 percent a month earlier, seen
 creating room for another rate cut.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares inched up on Monday after U.S.
 Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the
 door open for further stimulus if needed, but
 gains were capped by weak economic indicators
 across the region and caution over U.S. data due
 later this week.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude edged lower on Monday after Chinese
 data pointed to a further slowdown in the economy
 of world's No.2 oil consumer, although prices
 stayed above $114 per barrel as investors remained
 optimistic that more global economic stimulus
 measures may be on the way.                
 
 AFRICA MONEY    
 Beer sales in Africa are surging because of
 economic and population growth, a trend rubbing
 against the grain of another demographic factor
 defining the region: intense religiosity.
                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 * South Africa's rand firmed on Friday against the
 dollar after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
 promised that the U.S. central bank would act as
 needed to boost the world's biggest economy and
 bring down unemployment.                
 *  South African stocks pared session losses after
 U.S Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept the
 door open for future monetary easing, though he
 did not deliver an explicit signal of imminent
 action during a highly anticipated speech.
                  
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the
 dollar on Friday as banks closed off their books
 for the month by selling greenbacks. Shares
 slipped for a second session.                
 *  Kenya's year-on-year inflation             fell
 for the ninth straight month in August and faster
 than expected to 6.09 percent, the statistics
 office said on Friday, possibly opening the way
 for a rate cut.                 
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 The assassination of a Muslim cleric in Kenya's
 port of Mombasa and deadly riots that followed
 have exposed deep social, political and sectarian
 divides that could unleash more violence ahead of
 a presidential election next year.                
 
 ANGOLA ELECTION
 Angola's long-serving President Jose Eduardo dos
 Santos and his MPLA party scored a landslide win
 on Saturday in an election criticised as one-sided
 and not credible by opponents and civil society
 activists, according to provisional results.
                
 
 UGANDA INFLATION
 Uganda said on Friday its year-on-year inflation
              fell to 11.9 percent in August from
 14.3 percent in the previous month, as food prices
 rose at a slower pace.                 
 
 ZAMBIA RATE
 Zambia's central bank kept its benchmark lending
 rate at 9 percent on Friday, saying it expected
 inflation to remain  broadly in line with the
 year-end target of 7 percent.                
 
 MAURITIUS DEBT
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day
 Treasury bills fell to 3.88 percent at auction on
 Friday from 3.89 percent at a previous sale on
 August 27, the central bank said.                
 
 GUINEA POLITICS
 Two Guinean opposition ministers have resigned
 from President Alpha Conde's government after
 their party decided to break ties with the ruling
 party following a violent crackdown of opposition
 protest, a letter seen by Reuters showed on
 Saturday.                    
 
