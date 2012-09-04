African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 4

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * UGANDA - The central Bank of Uganda's rate setting committee meets. Year-on-year inflation in Uganda eased to 11.9 percent in August from 14.3 percent a month earlier, seen creating room for another rate cut. *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction a 14 day T-Bill GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw weak regional and global economic data as raising the prospect for more stimulus from central banks to underpin growth, while Europe kept hopes alive for some progress in tackling its debt crisis. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures rose for a fourth day in Asia on Tuesday, reaching more than $116 per barrel on persistent hopes for stimulus measures from central banks in the United States and Europe, with key policy meetings this week and next. AFRICA MONEY Beer sales in Africa are surging because of economic and population growth, a trend rubbing against the grain of another demographic factor defining the region: intense religiosity. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar, holding its own after market bears failed in recent sessions to push it through the psychologically key 8.5 level despite a weak global economic outlook and prospects of lower commodity demand from China. *South African stocks ended a muted session a tad higher on Monday, as battered-down miners tracked global equities on hopes of policy action from central banks to counter signs of a faltering global economy. SOUTH AFRICA RIOTS South African police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse striking miners at a gold mine near Johannesburg, the latest outbreak in a wave of labour militancy spreading from platinum mining into other parts of the sector. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling weakened as investors anticipating a big interest rate cut from the central bank on Wednesday bought dollars, while stocks edged lower for the third straight session. KENYA HORTICULTURE Kenya's horticulture export earnings are expected to grow by 10 percent this year thanks to above-normal rainfall, but the eurozone's financial woes were expected to dampen demand for flowers, a senior industry official said. TANZANIA GAS LICENSES Tanzania has delayed a licensing round for nine deep-sea oil and gas blocks previously set for this month until a parliamentary vote on a new gas policy in October, the state-run Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) said. NIGERIA OIL *Nigeria's central bank (CBN) said the country pumped 2.12 million barrels per day of oil in the second quarter, well below the 2.48 million bpd which the finance ministry has projected in this year's budget. *Royal Dutch Shell said it closed an oil pipeline leading to a flow station in Nigeria, Africa's top oil producer, after a leak was discovered. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on