African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 4
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 4, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * UGANDA - The central Bank of Uganda's rate
 setting committee meets. Year-on-year inflation in
 Uganda eased to 11.9 percent in August from 14.3
 percent a month earlier, seen creating room for
 another rate cut.
 *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction a
 14 day T-Bill
 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares steadied on Tuesday as investors saw
 weak regional and global economic data as raising
 the prospect for more stimulus from central banks
 to underpin growth, while Europe kept hopes alive
 for some progress in tackling its debt crisis.
            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures rose for a fourth day in Asia on
 Tuesday, reaching more than $116 per barrel on
 persistent hopes for stimulus measures from
 central banks in the United States and Europe,
 with key policy meetings this week and next.      
 
 AFRICA MONEY    
 Beer sales in Africa are surging because of
 economic and population growth, a trend rubbing
 against the grain of another demographic factor
 defining the region: intense religiosity.
                    
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS 
 * South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar,
 holding its own after market bears failed in
 recent sessions to push it through the
 psychologically key 8.5 level despite a weak
 global economic outlook and prospects of lower
 commodity demand from China.       
 
 *South African stocks ended a muted session a tad
 higher on Monday, as battered-down miners tracked
 global equities on hopes of policy action from
 central banks to counter signs of a faltering
 global economy.     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA RIOTS
 South African police fired teargas and rubber
 bullets to disperse striking miners at a gold mine
 near Johannesburg, the latest outbreak in a wave
 of labour militancy spreading from platinum mining
 into other parts of the sector.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened as investors
 anticipating a big interest rate cut from the
 central bank on Wednesday bought dollars, while
 stocks edged lower for the third straight session.
                
 
 KENYA HORTICULTURE
 Kenya's horticulture export earnings are expected
 to grow by 10 percent this year thanks to
 above-normal rainfall, but the eurozone's
 financial woes were expected to dampen demand for
 flowers, a senior industry official said.
                
 
 TANZANIA GAS LICENSES
 Tanzania has delayed a licensing round for nine
 deep-sea oil and gas blocks previously set for
 this month until a parliamentary vote on a new gas
 policy in October, the state-run Tanzania
 Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) said.
                
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 *Nigeria's central bank (CBN) said the country
 pumped 2.12 million barrels per day of oil in the
 second quarter, well below the 2.48 million bpd
 which the finance ministry has projected in this
 year's budget.                
 
 *Royal Dutch Shell          said it closed an oil
 pipeline leading to a flow station in Nigeria,
 Africa's top oil producer, after a leak was
 discovered.                
 
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
