African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 5
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 5, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 * Kenya - Central bank's rate setting committee
 meets and is expected to slash the regulator's key
 lending rate after inflation fell sharply again in
 August.
     The Central Bank of Kenya will also auction
 182-day Treasury bills. 
 * Ivory Coast - World Bank President Jim Yong Kim
 will be in Ivory Coast, which is recovering from a
 decade of political crisis, as part of a regional
 tour.
 * Nigeria - Central bank Governor Lamido Sanusi
 holding a press conference.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares hit five-week lows and the euro fell
 on Wednesday, as investors grew edgy ahead of a
 pivotal European Central Bank meeting on Thursday
 and U.S. payroll data on Friday.                 
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES      
 Brent crude steadied at $114 a barrel on Wednesday
 after a bout of profit-booking ahead of a keenly
 awaited European Central Bank meeting and as
 global growth concerns deterred buyers.
 [ID:nL4E8K517N 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS            
 * South Africa's rand retreated from 1-1/2 week
 highs against the dollar on Tuesday as euro zone
 worries hit riskier emerging market assets but
 government bonds edged up ahead of their inclusion
 in Citigroup's World Government Bond Index next
 month.                
 * South African stocks edged down on Tuesday, with
 the benchmark Top-40 index giving up 1 percent as
 platinum miners were hit again by worries about
 the impact of labour unrest on the sector.
                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        hit a two-month low
 against the dollar on Tuesday, breaking through 
 the 84.50 resistance level as banks and importers
 stocked up on greenbacks ahead of an expected
 large rate cut by the central bank.               
 *  Kenya Airways           said on Tuesday 126 out
 of about 600 targeted employees have voluntarily
 left under a plan to reduce costs, after a court
 lifted a temporary ban on job cuts at the carrier.
                
 * Kenya's central bank said on Tuesday it would
 sell a new 15-year Treasury bond for up to 15
 billion shillings ($177.73 million). 
 
 KENYA CORRUPTION
 A Kenyan cabinet minister survived censure on
 Tuesday after parliament threw out a report by a
 parliamentary committee that accused him of
 entering a banknote printing contract which caused
 the loss of some $21 million in public funds.
                
 
 UGANDA MARKETS
 *  Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate
              for the fourth straight month on
 Tuesday to spur private credit growth and
 criticised commercial lenders for failing to lower
 their rates after earlier rate cuts.
                     
 * The Ugandan shilling        weakened slightly
 against the dollar on expectations investors and
 importers will flee unattractive Ugandan debt to
 buy more dollars after the central bank cut its
 key interest rate by 200 basis points on Tuesday.
 
 RWANDA AID
 Britain said on Tuesday it would unblock about
 half its $25 million aid to Rwanda after the
 central African state made constructive efforts to
 solve a conflict in Congo.                 
 
 ETHIOPIA INFLATION
 Ethiopian year-on-year inflation             
 edged up to 20.2 percent in August from 20.0
 percent a month earlier, official data showed on
 Tuesday.                 
 
