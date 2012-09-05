African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 5

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: * Kenya - Central bank's rate setting committee meets and is expected to slash the regulator's key lending rate after inflation fell sharply again in August. The Central Bank of Kenya will also auction 182-day Treasury bills. * Ivory Coast - World Bank President Jim Yong Kim will be in Ivory Coast, which is recovering from a decade of political crisis, as part of a regional tour. * Nigeria - Central bank Governor Lamido Sanusi holding a press conference. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares hit five-week lows and the euro fell on Wednesday, as investors grew edgy ahead of a pivotal European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and U.S. payroll data on Friday. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude steadied at $114 a barrel on Wednesday after a bout of profit-booking ahead of a keenly awaited European Central Bank meeting and as global growth concerns deterred buyers. [ID:nL4E8K517N EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand retreated from 1-1/2 week highs against the dollar on Tuesday as euro zone worries hit riskier emerging market assets but government bonds edged up ahead of their inclusion in Citigroup's World Government Bond Index next month. * South African stocks edged down on Tuesday, with the benchmark Top-40 index giving up 1 percent as platinum miners were hit again by worries about the impact of labour unrest on the sector. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling hit a two-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, breaking through the 84.50 resistance level as banks and importers stocked up on greenbacks ahead of an expected large rate cut by the central bank. * Kenya Airways said on Tuesday 126 out of about 600 targeted employees have voluntarily left under a plan to reduce costs, after a court lifted a temporary ban on job cuts at the carrier. * Kenya's central bank said on Tuesday it would sell a new 15-year Treasury bond for up to 15 billion shillings ($177.73 million). KENYA CORRUPTION A Kenyan cabinet minister survived censure on Tuesday after parliament threw out a report by a parliamentary committee that accused him of entering a banknote printing contract which caused the loss of some $21 million in public funds. UGANDA MARKETS * Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate for the fourth straight month on Tuesday to spur private credit growth and criticised commercial lenders for failing to lower their rates after earlier rate cuts. * The Ugandan shilling weakened slightly against the dollar on expectations investors and importers will flee unattractive Ugandan debt to buy more dollars after the central bank cut its key interest rate by 200 basis points on Tuesday. RWANDA AID Britain said on Tuesday it would unblock about half its $25 million aid to Rwanda after the central African state made constructive efforts to solve a conflict in Congo. ETHIOPIA INFLATION Ethiopian year-on-year inflation edged up to 20.2 percent in August from 20.0 percent a month earlier, official data showed on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on