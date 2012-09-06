FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 6
#Credit RSS
September 6, 2012 / 5:01 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 6

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *Nigeria - Q2 economic date due to be released. In
 Q1, 2012, Nigeria's economy grew 6.17 percent,
 below an average 7 percent last year.
 * Kenya - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day
 Treasury bills a day after it sliced 350 bps off
 its key lending rate. Yields are expected to fall.
 * Mauritius - Bank of Mauritius to auction 273-day
 T-bills worth 400 million rupees ($13.14 million)
 * Zambia - Bank of Zambia auctions T-bills of all
 maturities.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Thursday and the euro edged
 back towards the previous session's high on
 reports that the European Central Bank will buy
 unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign bonds to
 cap surging borrowing costs in indebted euro zone
 states.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES      
 Brent crude futures climbed above $113 per barrel
 on Thursday, with investors hoping the European
 Central Bank will announce details on how it plans
 to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis at a meeting
 later in the day.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MINING
 South Africa's mining industry is being sucked
 into a vicious circle as labour unrest spreads
 from platinum to gold with steep wage demands
 neither sector can afford.                
     See also:                                   
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS            
 * The rand firmed against the dollar in a volatile
 session on Wednesday, recovering from weaker
 levels near a key support region as the euro
 rallied in late afternoon trade.                
 *  South African stocks ended lower on Wednesday,
 with platinum miner Lonmin hitting a nine-year low
 after labour unrest in the sector showed no sign
 of letting up and mining companies struggling to
 find support as China's appetite for metals wanes.
                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * The Nigerian naira          firmed against the
 U.S. dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday,
 supported by foreign exchange inflows from
 offshore investors ahead of a bond auction.
                 
 * Yields on Nigeria's 10- and 20-year bonds have
 shed 300 basis points over the past month as
 markets prepare for its inclusion in JP Morgan's
 Government Bond Index for emerging markets
 (GBI-EM) from October, dealers said on Wednesday.
                
 
 NIGERIA PIRACY
  A Nigerian naval ship freed an oil tanker on
 Wednesday that had been hijacked near its biggest
 city Lagos, the navy and the managers of the
 vessel said.                     
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenya's central bank cut its key lending rate
              by a record 350 basis points to 13
 percent on Wednesday, broadly in line with market
 expectations, against a background of declining
 inflationary pressures and exchange rate
 stability, it said.                
                
 *  The Kenyan shilling        reversed earlier
 losses to end firmer against the dollar on
 Wednesday as banks took profits from their long
 dollar positions having expected the central bank
 to cut the benchmark interest rate even more
 deeply than it did.                
 
 EAST AFRICA DEBT
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day
 Treasury            bill fell to 9.351 percent at
 an oversubscribed auction on Wednesday from 9.848
 percent last week, the central bank said.
                 
 * The yield across the maturity curve of Uganda's
 Treasury bills dropped at an auction on 
 Wednesday worth 90 billion shillings ($35.79
 million), reflecting the effects of the central
 bank's continued monetary policy easing cycle.
                 
 *  The yield on Tanzanian five-year Treasury bonds
 edged lower at auction on Wednesday to 14.49
 percent from 14.74 percent at a previous auction
 in July.
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on
        
     For the latest base metals report click on
         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

