African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 7

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares looked set for their biggest daily gain in nearly five weeks on Friday after the European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis, while firm U.S. data fed speculation of a strong jobs report later in the day. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures fell below $113 per barrel on Friday ahead of a U.S. jobs report expected to give an indication of the economic health of the world's biggest oil consumer, and as the United States considered a release of emergency oil reserves, potentially much larger than the last. SOUTH AFRICA MINING * Even if Lonmin Plc seals a deal to bring all of its striking South African miners back to work, the world's No.3 platinum producer still faces a long and costly road to recovery. * South Africa's militant AMCU union refused to sign a "peace deal" with platinum company Lonmin on Thursday, undermining government-backed efforts to open pay talks and end a four-week strike scarred by deadly violence. AFRICA FX A 200 basis point interest rate cut in Uganda could put pressure on the shilling as falling yields cause offshore investors to shun its debt, traders said. In Zambia, the kwacha is expected to recover as firms sell dollars to pay taxes in local currency. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The rand hit two-week highs against the euro and dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank failed to deliver enough details on its bond-buying plans to quell debt crisis concerns, pushing investors who had shorted the rand back to the unit. * South Africa's stocks rose 2 percent on Thursday, led by battered down miners after the European Central bank unveiled a new plan of a bond-buying program to ease the region's debt crisis, boosting sentiment. NIGERIA MARKETS * Yields on Nigeria's treasury bills fell at its bi-monthly auction which was oversubscribed particularly by foreign investors whose strong demand also pushed up the local naira currency , dealers said on Thursday. * Nigeria's Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala is not interested in replacing Pascal Lamy as head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) when the Frenchman steps down in a year's time, the finance ministry said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling edged down against the dollar on Thursday when importers, mainly from the energy sector, bought dollars a day after policymakers delivered a record interest rate cut. Shares ended slightly lower. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 7.808 percent from 8.119 percent last week, the country's central bank said on Thursday. TANZANIA EXPLORATION French oil major Total is close to signing a deal to explore for oil and gas in Tanzania's Lake Tanganyika, a senior Tanzanian petroleum official said on Thursday. MAURITIUS INFLATION Consumer prices in Mauritius rose 0.2 percent in August, leaving the annual average rate at 4.60 percent from 4.90 percent in July, official data showed on Friday. MALI INSECURITY Guinea has blocked a shipment of heavy weapons to Mali fearing they could end up in the wrong hands, a Guinean official and regional diplomats said on Thursday, a further sign of distrust between regional powers and Mali's former junta. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on