African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 7
#Financial Services and Real Estate
September 7, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Sept 7

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market
moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares looked set for their biggest daily
 gain in nearly five weeks on Friday after the
 European Central Bank outlined its bond-buying
 scheme to help calm the euro zone's debt crisis,
 while firm U.S. data fed speculation of a strong
 jobs report later in the day.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES      
 Brent futures fell below $113 per barrel on Friday
 ahead of a U.S. jobs report expected to give an
 indication of the economic health of the world's
 biggest oil consumer, and as the United States
 considered a release of emergency oil reserves,
 potentially much larger than the last.
                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MINING
 * Even if Lonmin Plc                  seals a deal
 to bring all of its striking South African miners
 back to work, the world's No.3 platinum producer
 still faces a long and costly road to recovery.
                 
 * South Africa's militant AMCU union refused to
 sign a "peace deal" with platinum company Lonmin
                 on Thursday, undermining
 government-backed efforts to open pay talks and
 end a four-week strike scarred by deadly violence.
                
 
 AFRICA FX
 A 200 basis point interest rate cut in Uganda
 could put pressure on the shilling as falling
 yields cause offshore investors to shun its debt,
 traders said. 
     In Zambia, the kwacha is expected to recover
 as firms sell dollars to pay taxes in local
 currency.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on
            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS            
 *  The rand hit two-week highs against the euro
 and dollar on Thursday after the European Central
 Bank failed to deliver enough details on its
 bond-buying plans to quell debt crisis concerns,
 pushing investors who had shorted the rand back to
 the unit.                
 * South Africa's stocks rose 2 percent on
 Thursday, led by battered down miners after the
 European Central bank unveiled a new plan of a
 bond-buying program to ease the region's debt
 crisis, boosting sentiment.                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 *  Yields on Nigeria's treasury bills fell at its
 bi-monthly auction which was oversubscribed
 particularly by foreign investors whose strong
 demand also pushed up the local naira currency
         , dealers said on Thursday. 
 * Nigeria's Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
 is not interested in replacing Pascal Lamy as head
 of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) when the
 Frenchman steps down in a year's time, the finance
 ministry said on Thursday.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        edged down against
 the dollar on Thursday when importers, mainly from
 the energy sector, bought dollars a day after
 policymakers delivered a record interest rate cut.
 Shares ended slightly lower.                  
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day
 Treasury bills            fell to 7.808 percent
 from 8.119 percent last week, the country's
 central bank said on Thursday. 
 
 TANZANIA EXPLORATION
 French oil major Total           is close to
 signing a deal to explore for oil and gas in
 Tanzania's Lake Tanganyika, a senior Tanzanian
 petroleum official said on Thursday.
                
 
 MAURITIUS INFLATION
 Consumer prices in Mauritius rose 0.2 percent in
 August, leaving the annual average rate
              at 4.60 percent from 4.90 percent in
 July, official data showed on Friday.
                    
 
 MALI INSECURITY
 Guinea has blocked a shipment of heavy weapons to
 Mali fearing they could end up in the wrong hands,
 a Guinean official and regional diplomats said on
 Thursday, a further sign of distrust between
 regional powers and Mali's former junta.
                
 
