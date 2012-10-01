FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 1, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 *NAIROBI - Industry regulator Tea Board of Kenya releases performance report
 for January to August 2012.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The euro, oil and Asian shares fell on Monday, weighed down by uncertainty
 about Spain's bailout and concerns over slumping demand due to a slowdown in
 global growth, with data from Japan to China underscoring sluggish business
 activity.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude fell below $112 per barrel on Monday, reflecting investor concerns
 a shaky global economy may hurt oil demand following fresh evidence of
 weakness in China and Japan as well as persistent worries about the
 debt-saddled euro zone.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 Nigerian bonds are expected to extend a six-week rally as the country's debt
 is included from Monday in a JP Morgan government bond index, while Kenyan
 yields could inch up as investors shy away from its bond market.
                
 
 SUDAN, SOUTH SUDAN PEACE DEAL
 Sudan and South Sudan, fleshing out the details of their new peace deals, have
 agreed to cooperate on banking and monetary policy, which could help boost
 trade after decades of civil war.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Friday, weighed down by a
 wider-than-expected trade deficit figure and a subdued sentiment towards
 riskier assets, although it found some support from late-session bond buying.
                
     Also, share prices ended on a positive note on Friday after chalking up a
 6.3 percent rise in the three months to end-September, their fourth straight
 quarterly gain.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian interbank lending rates eased marginally this week to an average of
 10.58 percent, from 10.83 percent last week, as market liquidity was boosted
 by repayment of large funds in matured treasury bills, traders said.
                
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Shell's          Nigerian unit shut its Bonny oil pipeline and deferred
 150,000 barrels per day of production on Sunday after oil thieves caused a
 fire, the company said.               
 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
  The Kenyan shilling        ended steady against the dollar on Friday, but
 traders said it could come under pressure next month with yields on government
 debt expected to fall lower, while stocks edged down.
     The shilling closed at 85.20/40 versus the dollar, barely changed from 
 Thursday's close of 85.25/45, while the main NSE-20 Share Index          shed
 0.2 percent on Friday to end trading at 3,972.03 points.                
 
 KENYA ECONOMY
 Kenya's economic growth slowed sharply in the second quarter, marring better
 news on inflation which fell faster than expected in September, and
 pressurising policymakers to spur the economy.                
 
 KENYA SECURITY
 Two police officers were shot dead in Kenya on Sunday in the northern town of
 Garissa close to the border with Somalia, police said, hours after a child was
 killed in a grenade attack on a church in Nairobi.               
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 Mauritius revised down its economic growth forecast for 2012 for the third
 time this year to 3.2 percent from 3.6 percent in June, the statistics office
 said on Friday, citing a bleaker outlook for key sectors of the economy.
                
 
 TANZANIA-ECONOMY
 Tanzania's headline inflation is expected to continue its downward trend,
 reaching 10 percent by year-end and falling into single digits by the end of
 the financial year in mid-2013, central bank governor Benno Ndulu said on
 Friday.                 
 
 UGANDA INFLATION
 Consumer prices in Uganda rose 0.7 percent in September from the previous
 month but the year-on-year rate of inflation              plummeted to 5.4
 percent from 11.9 percent a month earlier, the statistics office said on
 Friday.               
 
 DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO ECONOMY
 Democratic Republic of Congo's economy will grow by 8.2 percent in 2013 but
 rising debt levels and continued poor governance in the extractive industries
 sector will weigh on performance, the International Monetary Fund said.
                  
 
 ZAMBIA REPO RATE
 The Bank of Zambia kept its key benchmark interest rate unchanged at 9
 percent, it said in a statement on Friday.               
 
 ANGOLA CABINET
 Angola's President Jose Eduardo dos Santos on Friday unveiled proposals for
 his cabinet following his election win last month, keeping his economic policy
 team in their posts in the government of Africa's second-largest oil
 producer.               
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
