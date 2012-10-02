African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 2

NAIROBI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14-day certificate Treasury bill. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares, the euro and the Australian dollar inched up on Tuesday after a surprising expansion in U.S. factory activity, and although weak global growth remains a key concern, some market players said risk assets should continue to find support. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures steadied near $112 a barrel on Tuesday as investors weighed a weaker demand outlook amid a sluggish global economy against the continuing potential for supply risks. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's government bonds sold off sharply on Monday and yields jumped as demand from foreign accounts after a much anticipated-debut on Citigroup's World Government Bond Index did not live up to market expectations. Meanwhile, stocks ended sharply higher on the first day of the fourth quarter on Monday, rising nearly 2 percent as mining companies made a strong recovery from oversold levels following a spate of wildcat strikes. NIGERIA BONDS Nigeria joined a key JP Morgan local currency government bond index on Monday, becoming the second African country after South Africa to be included in a widely followed index thanks to its improving liquidity levels. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling KES= ended flat at 85.20/40 per dollar on Monday after the central bank absorbed excess liquidity, while players looked to the prospect of another rate cut in November. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the NSE 20-Share index marginally declined for the second day in a row, fell 0.2 percent, or 6.28 points, to 3,965.75. KENYA TEA Kenya's tea export earnings are expected to rise 1 percent year on year to 110 billion shillings ($1.30 billion) in 2012, despite a forecast drop in production, the industry regulator said on Monday. KENYA EXPLORATION British explorer Tullow Oil Plc and its Canadian partner Africa Oil Corp started drilling a third well in Kenya, extending a campaign to discover more reserves after finding oil in the east African country earlier this year. Also, Kenya wants licensed oil and gas explorers to speed up their work to meet the terms of their contracts, and may invoke its right to cash in their guarantees if they fail to do so, a senior Ministry of Energy official said. UGANDA REFINERY Egypt's Citadel Capital could be an investor in Uganda's proposed $2.5 billion oil refinery project, the Egyptian private equity firm's managing director said. GHANA T-BILL The Bank of Ghana said on Monday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 23.09 percent at a Sept. 28 auction from 23.08 percent at the last auction. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa output from the world's top grower Ivory Coast fell by more than 7 percent to just over 1.4 million tonnes during the 2011-12 season that just ended, exporters estimated on Monday. IVORY COAST GOLD TAX Ivory Coast is open to discussing with miners the rate of a proposed windfall tax on gold profits but will not back away from the levy meant to capitalise on soaring world prices for the metal, the country's mines minister said on Monday. ANGOLA OIL The oil price now hovering around $111 per barrel is "a balanced price" that allows companies to sustain crude oil production levels and invest in exploration, Angola's oil minister said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on