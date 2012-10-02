FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 2
#Financial Services and Real Estate
October 2, 2012 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 2

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(Adds Uganda central bank rate decision)
    NAIROBI, Oct 2 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *UGANDA - Bank of Uganda releases its decision on the benchmark lending rate
             .
 *BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana to auction its 14-day certificate Treasury bill.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares, the euro and the Australian dollar inched up on Tuesday after a
 surprising expansion in U.S. factory activity, and although weak global
 growth remains a key concern, some market players said risk assets should
 continue to find support.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures steadied near $112 a barrel on Tuesday as investors
 weighed a weaker demand outlook amid a sluggish global economy against the
 continuing potential for supply risks.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's government bonds sold off sharply on Monday and yields jumped
 as demand from foreign accounts after a much anticipated-debut on Citigroup's
 World Government Bond Index did not live up to market expectations.
                
     Meanwhile, stocks ended sharply higher on the first day of the fourth
 quarter on Monday, rising nearly 2 percent as mining companies made a strong
 recovery from oversold levels following a spate of wildcat strikes.
                
 
 NIGERIA BONDS
 Nigeria joined a key JP Morgan local currency government bond index on
 Monday, becoming the second African country after South Africa to be included
 in a widely followed index thanks to its improving liquidity levels.
                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling KES= ended flat at 85.20/40 per dollar on Monday after
 the central bank absorbed excess liquidity, while players looked to the
 prospect of another rate cut in November.                
     On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the NSE 20-Share index         
 marginally declined for the second day in a row, fell 0.2 percent, or 6.28
 points, to 3,965.75.
 
 KENYA TEA
 Kenya's tea export earnings are expected to rise 1 percent year on year to
 110 billion shillings ($1.30 billion) in 2012, despite a forecast drop in
 production, the industry regulator said on Monday.                    
 
 KENYA EXPLORATION
 British explorer Tullow Oil Plc         and its Canadian partner Africa Oil
 Corp         started drilling a third well in Kenya, extending a campaign to
 discover more reserves after finding oil in the east African country earlier
 this year.                
     Also, Kenya wants licensed oil and gas explorers to speed up their work
 to meet the terms of their contracts, and may invoke its right to cash in
 their guarantees if they fail to do so, a senior Ministry of Energy official
 said.                
 
 UGANDA REFINERY
  Egypt's Citadel Capital could be an investor in Uganda's proposed $2.5
 billion oil refinery project, the Egyptian private equity firm's managing
 director said.                
 
 GHANA T-BILL
 The Bank of Ghana said on Monday that the yield on its 91-day bill rose to
 23.09 percent at a Sept. 28 auction from 23.08 percent at the last auction.
                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa output from the world's top grower Ivory Coast fell by more than 7
 percent to just over 1.4 million tonnes during the 2011-12 season that just
 ended, exporters estimated on Monday.               
 
 IVORY COAST GOLD TAX
 Ivory Coast is open to discussing with miners the rate of a proposed windfall
 tax on gold profits but will not back away from the levy meant to capitalise
 on soaring world prices for the metal, the country's mines minister said on
 Monday.                    
 
 ANGOLA OIL
 The oil price now hovering around $111 per barrel is "a balanced price" that
 allows companies to sustain crude oil production levels and invest in
 exploration, Angola's oil minister said.                
 
