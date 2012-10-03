African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 3

NAIROBI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *IVORY COAST - Ivory Coast's Finance Minister to present the government's proposed 2013 budget to parliament. *TANZANIA -Bank of Tanzania to auction a 10-year fixed rate Treasury bond worth 43 billion shillings. *KENYA - The Nairobi Securities Exchange and FTSE International launch the FTSE NSE Treasury Bond Index, which will allow investors to use an independent benchmark to measure the performance of their bond portfolios. *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 364-day and 182-day Treasury bills worth a total 10 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS The dollar firmed and most riskier assets fell on Wednesday as data from China and Australia added to gloom about the global economic outlook, which already was deepened by uncertainty about the timing of Spain's request for a bailout. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude futures slipped towards $111 per barrel on Wednesday, hurt by persistent concerns on global growth and oil demand, while Europe's festering debt crisis added to uncertainty. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended flat on Tuesday, as sharp losses in strike-hit mining companies such as Anglo American Platinum offset big gains by Mr Price and other retailers. Government bonds rose in a somewhat delayed reaction to the country's inclusion in Citi's World Government Bond Index, which analysts had predicted would lead to enthusiastic foreign buying. AFRICA CURRENCIES OUTLOOK Falling oil prices and a gloomy outlook for the global economy will put Nigeria's naira under pressure in the coming months, while sinking interest rates will knock Kenya's shilling, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday. NIGERIA SECURITY Gunmen shot dead at least 26 students in an attack overnight on their college residence in northeast Nigeria, a college spokesman said on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by tea sales from the country's weekly auction and the central bank's tight monetary measures, while stocks fell for the third straight session. The shilling closed at 84.80/85.00 to the dollar, firmer than Monday's close of 85.20/40, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20 Share index fell 0.5 percent to 3,945.25 points, dragged down by a retail investor sell-off. UGANDA BANK RATE Uganda's central bank slashed its key lending rate for the fifth straight month on Tuesday to 13.0 percent from 15.0 percent, but the bank's governor said further cuts were likely to be small after a dramatic fall in inflation. TANZANIA ECONOMY Tanzania needs to limit power outages if it wants to maintain buoyant growth this year and next, the International Monetary Fund mission to Tanzania said on Tuesday, urging the government to come up with a viable plan for the sector. SOMALIA CONFLICT African Union troops and tanks occupied al Shabaab's former stronghold of Kismayu on Tuesday, but the Somali Islamist militants gave notice of their intention to fight back, saying they detonated a bomb in the port city. SOMALIA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION Somalia, hoping to share in East Africa's oil and gas boom, has invited back international oil companies that held exploration licences before civil war broke out two decades ago, an adviser to the government said. IVORY COAST ECONOMY Ivory Coast's government will propose a 17 percent increase in the budget for 2013, expecting robust economic growth, spokesman Bruno Kone said on Tuesday. Also, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2012 economic growth forecast for Ivory Coast to 8.6 percent and said the country, a top cocoa producer, was on track for the release of another $100 million in IMF loans. CAMEROON PETROLEUM U.K. energy firm Bowleven said on Tuesday that production from its Etinde oil project in Cameroon is expected to start up in 2015, not 2013. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on