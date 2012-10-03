FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 3
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 3, 2012 / 5:05 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 3

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *IVORY COAST - Ivory Coast's Finance Minister to present the government's
 proposed 2013 budget to parliament.
 *TANZANIA -Bank of Tanzania to auction a 10-year fixed rate Treasury bond
 worth 43 billion shillings.
 *KENYA - The Nairobi Securities Exchange and FTSE International launch the
 FTSE NSE Treasury Bond Index, which will allow investors to use an
 independent benchmark to measure the performance of their bond portfolios.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 364-day and 182-day Treasury bills
 worth a total 10 billion shillings.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The dollar firmed and most riskier assets fell on Wednesday as data from
 China and Australia added to gloom about the global economic outlook, which
 already was deepened by uncertainty about the timing of Spain's request for
 a bailout.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures slipped towards $111 per barrel on Wednesday, hurt by
 persistent concerns on global growth and oil demand, while Europe's
 festering debt crisis added to uncertainty.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks ended flat on Tuesday, as sharp losses in strike-hit
 mining companies such as Anglo American Platinum          offset big gains
 by Mr Price          and other retailers.                
     Government bonds rose in a somewhat delayed reaction to the country's
 inclusion in Citi's World Government Bond Index, which analysts had
 predicted would lead to enthusiastic foreign buying.                
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES OUTLOOK
 Falling oil prices and a gloomy outlook for the global economy will put
 Nigeria's naira under pressure in the coming months, while sinking interest
 rates will knock Kenya's shilling, a Reuters poll showed on
 Tuesday.               
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Gunmen shot dead at least 26 students in an attack overnight on their
 college residence in northeast Nigeria, a college spokesman said on
 Tuesday.                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        firmed against the dollar on Tuesday, boosted by
 tea sales from the country's weekly auction and the central bank's tight
 monetary measures, while stocks fell for the third straight session.
     The shilling closed at 84.80/85.00 to the dollar, firmer than Monday's
 close of 85.20/40, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark NSE-20
 Share index          fell 0.5 percent to 3,945.25 points, dragged down by a
 retail investor sell-off.                
 
 UGANDA BANK RATE
 Uganda's central bank slashed its key lending rate              for the
 fifth straight month on Tuesday to 13.0 percent from 15.0 percent, but the
 bank's governor said further cuts were likely to be small after a dramatic
 fall in inflation.                
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania needs to limit power outages if it wants to maintain buoyant
 growth this year and next, the International Monetary Fund mission to
 Tanzania said on Tuesday, urging the government to come up with a viable
 plan for the sector.                
 
 SOMALIA CONFLICT
 African Union troops and tanks occupied al Shabaab's former stronghold of
 Kismayu on Tuesday, but the Somali Islamist militants gave notice of their
 intention to fight back, saying they detonated a bomb in the port city.
                
 
 SOMALIA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
 Somalia, hoping to share in East Africa's oil and gas boom, has invited
 back international oil companies that held exploration licences before
 civil war broke out two decades ago, an adviser to the government said.
                
 
 IVORY COAST ECONOMY
 Ivory Coast's government will propose a 17 percent increase in the budget
 for 2013, expecting robust economic growth, spokesman Bruno Kone said on
 Tuesday.                
     Also, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday raised its 2012
 economic growth forecast for Ivory Coast to 8.6 percent and said the
 country, a top cocoa producer, was on track for the release of another $100
 million in IMF loans.                
 
 CAMEROON PETROLEUM
 U.K. energy firm Bowleven          said on Tuesday that production from its
 Etinde oil project in Cameroon is expected to start up in 2015, not 2013.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
