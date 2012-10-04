FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 4
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 4, 2012 / 5:06 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 4

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *NIGERIA - Nigeria's cabinet expected to deliver the government's 2013
 budget to parliament. Ministers agreed in August to increase spending by
 5 percent but reduce the fiscal deficit next year.
 *ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions Treasury bills of various maturities
 worth a total 350 billion kwachas.
 MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 273-day Treasury bills worth a
 total 400 million rupees.
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4
 billion shillings.
 *SEYCHELLES - Seychelles' statistics office to release September
 inflation data anytime starting Thursday.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares steadied on Thursday while the dollar index stayed under
 pressure, leaving investors who worry about global growth awaiting fresh
 U.S. economic data and a European Central Bank policy meeting later in
 the day.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures steadied above $108 a barrel on Thursday after a sharp drop
 in the previous session, with investors waiting for a European Central
 Bank policy meeting and critical jobs data out of the United States this
 week for more trading cues.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand weakened to a one-month low on Wednesday as commodity
 currencies came under pressure and the positive effects of inclusion in
 an influential bond index began to wear off.                
      Stocks ended slightly lower on Wednesday, falling for a second day,
 with Kumba Iron Ore          tumbling nearly 5 percent as wildcat strikes
 plaguing the mining industry spread to one of its mines.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 The Nigerian naira firmed to its strongest in two weeks against the U.S
 dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday, supported by dollar sales by
 a unit of Chevron             , traders said.               
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM
 Indian state-run Bharat Petroleum Corp           has signed a deal with
 Chevron         to buy 10,000 barrels per day (bpd) Nigerian crude in the
 year ending March 31, 2013, two sources familiar with the deal said on
 Wednesday.                         
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady against the dollar on Wednesday
 helped by greenback inflows from horticulture - a top foreign exchange
 earner in the country, while stocks broke a three-day losing streak.
     The shilling closed at 84.85/95, barely changed from Tuesday's close
 of 84.80/85.00, while the Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share
 index          rose 0.3 percent to points, 3,958.62 points.
                
 
 KENYA BOND INDEX
 Kenya's Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has launched a new government
 bonds index that will help investors to better measure the performance of
 their portfolios.                
 
 EAST AFRICA EXPLORATION
 Pan-African oil & gas explorer Simba Energy         is to drill its first
 well in northeast Kenya in 2013, a company executive said on Wednesday,
 the latest effort by an energy firm to find oil in the east African
 nation.                
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania's economic growth rate remained below levels targeted by the
 government in the second quarter, with slumps in the mining and
 electricity sectors offsetting a strong performance by transport and
 communications.                
 
 TANZANIA- MALAWI BORDER DISPUTE
 Malawi has cut off dialogue with Tanzania in a long-time territorial
 dispute concerning Lake Malawi, thought to sit over highly coveted oil
 and gas reserves.                
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Cocoa output from the world's top grower Ivory Coast slipped by a
 smaller-than-expected 2.3 percent in the 2011-12 season as a decline in
 smuggling masked weather-related production losses, sector regulator CCC
 said on Wednesday.                
 
 CAMEROON AIRLINE
 Cameroon's government has agreed to buy two Boeing 787 Dreamliners for
 218 billion CFA francs ($428.77 million) for its new national carrier
 Camair-Co.                
 
 ZAMBIA ECONOMY
 Zambia's economy is expected to grow by grow by 7.7 percent in 2012 from
 6.6 percent last year, partly boosted by reforms in the southern African
 state, Reserve Bank Governor Michael Gondwe said on Wednesday.
                
 
 MALAWI ECONOMY
 Malawi will cut its forecast for economic growth of 4.3 percent this year
 due to contraction in some major sectors, Finance Minister Ken Lipenga
 said on Wednesday.                
 
 REGIONAL FUNDS TRANSFER SYSTEM  
 Traders from select sub-Saharan Africa countries will see their money
 transfer costs slashed by the introduction of a new regional payment
 system, Rwanda's central bank governor said on Wednesday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.