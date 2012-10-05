FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 5
October 5, 2012 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - Mauritius releases inflation data for September.
 *MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius auctions 364-day Treasury bills worth a
 total 400 million rupees. 
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose and the euro clung on to most of its overnight gains on
 Friday as investors awaited a key U.S. jobs report, with positive
 sentiment sustained after the European Central Bank said it was ready to
 buy bonds of troubled euro zone countries.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures slipped towards $112 per barrel on Friday, but is on course
 to end a choppy week nearly flat as rising tensions in the Middle East
 battled with perennial worries about the global economy and oil demand.
                
 
 WORLD FOOD PRICES
 World food prices rose in September and are seen remaining close to levels
 reached during the 2008 food crisis, the United Nations' food agency said
 on Thursday, while cutting its forecast for global cereal output.
                
 
 WORLD BANK REFORMS
 The head of the World Bank said on Thursday he is preparing broad reforms
 at the development lender to make it more effective in ending global
 poverty and will discuss the changes with member countries at meetings in
 Tokyo next week.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA CURRENCIES
 A rate cut by Uganda's central bank this week, the fifth in a row, is
 likely to weaken the shilling as foreign investors back out of the
 country's increasingly low-yielding debt. Kenya's shilling is expected to
 hold steady.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks rose for the first time in three sessions on Thursday
 with mining shares among the gainers as higher commodity prices and a
 weaker rand helped offset labour unrest in the nation's mines.
                
     The rand extended losses against the dollar, hitting an 11-week low as
 waves of strikes across the mining industry continued to dent sentiment
 toward local assets.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria plans to issue 171.83 billion naira ($1.09 billion) in treasury
 bills ranging from 3-month to 1-year maturities at its regular bi-monthly
 debt auction on Oct. 11, the central bank said on Thursday.               
 
 NIGERIA DANGOTE FLOUR
 Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote on Thursday sold 63 percent of Dangote
 Flour              to South African consumer goods firm Tiger Brands
          in a deal worth $188 million, brokers said.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's stock market inched up on Thursday, driven by a jump in shares of
 Equity Bank           as investors cheered the appointment of new senior
 managers to drive expansion and strategy.
     The shilling closed the day flat against the dollar, while the Nairobi
 Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 share index          added 2.43 points
 to close at 3,961.05 points, rising for a second day in a row.
                
 
 UGANDA POLITICS
 Police in Uganda on Thursday arrested Kizza Besigye, the country's most
 prominent opposition leader, after firing teargas to disperse his
 supporters at an anti-government rally in Kampala, the police said.
                
 
 SEYCHELLES INFLATION
 Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 0.3 percent in September from a month
 before, pushing the year-on-year inflation rate SCCPIY=ECI to 7.7 percent
 from 7.8 percent in August, the government statistics office said on
 Friday.                
 
