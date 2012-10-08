African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 8

NAIROBI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks and other riskier assets such as commodities fell on Monday as investors remained cautious about the outlook for the global economy and corporate earnings despite better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers last week. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude slipped below $112 per barrel on Monday, dropping for a second straight session on concerns a fragile global economy could curb oil demand, but supply worries stemming from tensions in the Middle East may help check losses. SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES * The rules of the game in South Africa's labour market have changed and the new players are workers such as Tshepo Modise and Thulani Soko, wildcat strikers at mining giant Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) . * Hundreds of striking South African workers rallied on Saturday to press Anglo American Platinum to revoke its decision to fire 12,000 wildcat strikers amid a wave of labour strife sweeping Africa's largest economy. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand extended its losses against the dollar to nearly 4 percent on Friday, plumbing a 3-1/2 year low as investors dumped local assets on worries about the impact of a wave of illegal strikes sweeping Africa's biggest economy.  NIGERIA MARKETS * Shell on Friday declared force majeure on its gas deliveries from Nigeria's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant after an attempt to steal crude oil from a pipeline led to a fire, it said.  KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's stock market inched up on Thursday, driven by a jump in shares of Equity Bank as investors cheered the appointment of new senior managers to drive expansion and strategy. TANZANIA EXPLORATION Tanzania called on Saturday for an international mediator to resolve a long-standing border dispute with Malawi, conceding the latest talks over territorial rights to Lake Malawi and its potential reserves of oil and gas have failed. GHANA DEBT The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 23.11 percent at an Oct. 5 auction from 23.09 percent at the last auction. MAURITIUS DEBT The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury bills fell to 3.57 percent at auction on Friday from 3.91 percent at a previous sale on September 21, the central bank said. RWANDA RIGHTS Amnesty International on Monday accused Rwandan military intelligence services of engaging in torture, unlawful detention and enforced disappearances of civilians. SEYCHELLES INFLATION * Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 0.3 percent in September from a month before, pushing the year-on-year inflation rate to 7.7 percent from 7.8 percent in August, the government statistics office said on Friday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on