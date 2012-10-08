FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 8
October 8, 2012 / 5:40 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 8

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian stocks and other riskier assets such as commodities fell on Monday
 as investors remained cautious about the outlook for the global economy
 and corporate earnings despite better-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers last
 week.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped below $112 per barrel on Monday, dropping for a second
 straight session on concerns a fragile global economy could curb oil
 demand, but supply worries stemming from tensions in the Middle East may
 help check losses.                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
 * The rules of the game in South Africa's labour market have changed and
 the new players are workers such as Tshepo Modise and Thulani Soko,
 wildcat strikers at mining giant Anglo American Platinum (Amplats)
         .                
 * Hundreds of striking South African workers rallied on Saturday to press
 Anglo American Platinum to revoke its decision to fire 12,000 wildcat
 strikers amid a wave of labour strife sweeping Africa's largest economy.
                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS  
 * South Africa's rand extended its losses against the dollar to nearly 4
 percent on Friday, plumbing a 3-1/2 year low as investors dumped local
 assets on worries about the impact of a wave of illegal strikes sweeping
 Africa's biggest economy. 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 *  Shell          on Friday declared force majeure on its gas deliveries
 from Nigeria's liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant after an attempt to steal
 crude oil from a pipeline led to a fire, it said.                     
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * Kenya's stock market inched up on Thursday, driven by a jump in shares
 of Equity Bank           as investors cheered the  appointment of new
 senior managers to drive expansion and strategy.                
 
 TANZANIA EXPLORATION
 Tanzania called on Saturday for an international mediator to resolve a
 long-standing border dispute with Malawi, conceding the latest talks over
 territorial rights to Lake Malawi and its potential reserves of oil and
 gas have failed.                
 
 GHANA DEBT
 The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 23.11 percent
 at an Oct. 5 auction from 23.09 percent at the last auction.
                
 
 MAURITIUS DEBT
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 364-day Treasury bills fell to
 3.57 percent at auction on Friday from 3.91 percent at a previous sale on
 September 21, the central bank said.   
 
 RWANDA RIGHTS
  Amnesty International on Monday accused Rwandan military intelligence
 services of engaging in torture, unlawful detention and enforced
 disappearances of civilians.                
 
 SEYCHELLES INFLATION
 * Consumer prices in Seychelles rose 0.3 percent in September from a month
 before, pushing the year-on-year inflation rate              to 7.7
 percent from 7.8 percent in August, the government statistics office said
 on Friday.                
 
