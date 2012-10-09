FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 9
October 9, 2012 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana is due to auction 14-day Treasury bills.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares rose on Tuesday but were capped by concerns over global
 growth prospects, especially in the world's second-biggest economy China,
 and expected weak U.S. corporate earnings.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude futures rose towards $113 a barrel on Tuesday after two days
 of losses, with supply fears due to escalating tensions in the Middle East
 prevailing over a sluggish outlook for global demand.                  
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
 * South Africa's local government workers' union said on Monday it would
 launch a strike over pay in the next few days, the first sign of a wave of
 labour unrest in Africa's biggest economy spreading from the mines into
 the public sector.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS  
 * South Africa's rand fell to a 3-1/2 year low against the dollar on
 Monday and came close of breaching the key 9.0 rand level as mining and
 other strikes continued to shake investor confidence.                 
 * The impact of Iran's currency slide has reached beyond its borders,
 hitting shares of MTN Group         , the South African mobile operator
 that derives nearly a tenth of its revenue from the Middle Eastern
 country.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's naira currency closed unchanged against the U.S dollar on the
 interbank market and firmed marginally at the official window on Monday,
 as dollar sales by oil companies comfortably met rising dollar demand in
 the market.                
 * Nigeria said on Monday it plans to sell between 160 billion naira and
 240 billion naira ($1.02 bln-$1.53 bln) in sovereign bonds           
 ranging between 5 and 10 years in the fourth quarter of the year.
                 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 At least 35 people were killed on Monday when Nigerian soldiers opened
 fire after a bomb blast struck their convoy in the northeastern city of
 Maiduguri, nurses at the hospital that received the bodies said.
               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Dollar demand from banks and importers pushed the Kenyan shilling       
 lower on Monday after it failed to break below the 85.00 support level
 last week, while stocks were dragged lower by Barclays Bank of Kenya 
         .                
 
 GHANA DEBT
 The Bank of Ghana will issue 500 million cedis ($264.6 million) worth of
 three-year government bonds on October 25 to restructure short-term debt,
 Finance Minister Kwabena Duffuor said on Monday.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE INFLATION
 Mozambique's inflation edged up to 1.55 percent year-on-year in September
 from 1.41 percent in August, its statistics agency said on Monday.
                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
