African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 10
#Banks
October 10, 2012 / 5:46 AM / 5 years ago

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 10

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 NIGERIA - President Goodluck Jonathan is expected to deliver the 2013
 budget to parliament. Ministers agreed in August to increase spending by
 five percent but reduce the fiscal deficit in next year. 
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills. The
 weighted average yield on the 6-month paper rose to 10.194 percent last
 week from 9.888 percent previously. 
 GHANA - September inflation data due to be released. The West African oil,
 cocoa and gold producer has managed to keep inflation under 10 percent
 despite rapid economic growth, but worries persist that inflation could
 shoot higher if authorities fail to stem losses in the local cedi
 currency. 
 MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to sell $45.5 million worth of a new
 benchmark 3-year Treasury bond carrying a coupon of 4.90 percent.
 BOTSWANA - Botswana's rate setting committee meets. The central bank has
 left its benchmark lending rate at 9.5 percent for the past year.
 Inflation data also due out.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Wednesday, with Japan's stocks sliding more than 1.5
 percent to a two-month low, and the safe-haven dollar firmed on concerns
 that the corporate results season will reveal weaker earnings in the face
 of flagging global economic growth.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude slipped near $114 on Wednesday after a jump of 2 percent the
 previous day, with a cloudy economic outlook offsetting fears about
 disruptions to Middle East oil supply as a conflict between Turkey and
 Syria escalated.                 
 
 SOUTH AFRICA STRIKES
 Some of South Africa's striking truckers have agreed to return to work on
 Wednesday, easing pressure on Africa's biggest economy where two weeks of
 labour unrest in the transport sector have hit supplies of fuel, cash and
 consumer goods. 
    But disputes in the mining sector escalated after Gold One
                  fired the majority of its 1,900 workers at its Ezulwini
 operation, paralysed since last week by a wildcat strike. Atlatsa
 Resources         said it had also fired 2,161 miners for an illegal
 strike.                 
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS  
 * South Africa's rand firmed more than 1.4 percent against the dollar on
 Tuesday, on track for its first daily gain in five trading sessions, as
 investors responded to news that some of the thousands of striking
 truckers are returning to work.                
 *  South African stocks extended losses on Tuesday as a slightly firmer
 local currency          helped reverse the gains made by so-called rand
 hedges like British American Tobacco         .                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria's Diamond Bank              rose the maximum 10 percent allowed on
 the bourse on Tuesday, after posting a pretax profit of 23.2 billion naira
 ($147.65 million) for the first nine months of the year, compared with a
 loss of 6.9 billion naira in the same period a year ago. 
 
 NIGERIA OIL
 Nigeria's attorney general said on Tuesday the country would not appeal an
 international ruling that handed the oil-rich Bakassi peninsula to its
 neighbour Cameroon ten years ago, despite calls from the Senate to re-open
 the dispute.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        held steady against the dollar on Tuesday and
 traders said it could firm in coming days on greenback inflows from tea
 exporters.                
 
 KENYA POLITICS
 Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki on Tuesday blocked $110,000 end-of-term
 bonuses members of parliament awarded themselves after protests and a
 public outcry at a time when the state has raised taxes to plug a hole in
 its finances.                
 
 DRCONGO CONFLICT
 Uganda is trying to broker direct peace talks between rebels who have
 seized parts of eastern Congo and the country's government, but Kinshasa
 officials so far have refused to negotiate, rebel and Ugandan government
 sources said on Tuesday.                
 
 BOTSWANA ECONOMY
 Botswana's economy grew by 1.2 percent quarter-on-quarter in the second
 quarter of this year after rising by a similar margin in the first
 quarter, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.
                 
 
 COMOROS ECONOMY
 The economy of the Indian Ocean island of Comoros could grow by up to 3.5
 percent next year if the government implements financial and fiscal
 reforms, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.                
 
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

