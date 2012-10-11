FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 11
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Banks
October 11, 2012 / 5:30 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Oct 11

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS
 KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills. The yield
 on Kenya's 3-month paper rose to 8.439 pct last week from 8.093 pct
 previously. 
 MAURITIUS - Bank of Mauritius to auction 182-day Treasury bills worth a
 total 500 million rupees.
 ZAMBIA - Treasury bills of all maturities to be auctioned.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares tracked Wall Street lower on Thursday as weak forecasts from
 U.S. corporate bellwethers underscored concern over global demand,
 particularly from China, and kept oil and other commodity prices under
 pressure.                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude climbed toward $115 a barrel on Thursday as rising tensions in
 the Middle East stoked supply fears, keeping prices less than a dollar
 away from their highest in almost a month, although forecasts of lower
 demand capped gains.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS  
 * South Africa's rand nudged higher versus the dollar on Wednesday on news
 some striking truckers were returning to work, but struggled to hold
 earlier session highs as investors worried that the labour unrest
 besetting the country is far from over.                
 *South African shares turned positive for the first time this week but
 Gold Fields          and other bullion mining firms took a beating from a
 recovery in the local currency.                   
 
 NIGERIA BUDGET
 Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan on Wednesday presented a 4.92
 trillion Nigerian naira ($31.3 billion) budget to parliament for 2013, but
 lawmakers disputed it, calling for a formula that would put less oil cash
 in the savings pot.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 * Nigeria's share index climbed to a 20-month high to the cross 27,000
 point threshold on Thursday, driven higher by gains in banking and
 commodities stocks. 
    Shares in Diamond Bank              rose 9.83 percent to 4.47 naira per
 share, their second day in a row of rising almost the maximum 10 percent
 allowed, boosted by strong earnings.
 * Nigeria's naira firmed against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on
 Wednesday, supported by dollar inflow from offshore investors buying local
 debt and waning demand for hard currency, traders said.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 * The Kenyan shilling        was flat against the dollar on Wednesday as
 sales of the greenback by tea exporters and the central bank's actions to
 mop up liquidity offset demand for the U.S. currency from oil importers.
 Shares ended barely lower.                
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury            bill
 rose to 10.307 percent at the auction on Wednesday from 10.194 percent
 last week, the central bank said.                  
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's annual inflation dipped to 9.4 percent in September from 9.5
 percent a month before as the harvest got underway and moderated food
 prices, the statistical office said on Wednesday.                
                
 
 RWANDA INFLATION
 Rwanda's year-on-year urban inflation rate              fell to 5.63
 percent in September from 5.81 percent a month earlier on easing food and
 energy prices, the statistics office said on Wednesday.                
 
 ETHIOPIA INFLATION
 Ethiopia's year-on-year rate of inflation              slowed to 19
 percent in September from 20.2 percent a month earlier, helped by a
 slowdown in the rate of food price rises, official data showed on
 Wednesday.                 
 
 UGANDA BOND
 The weighted average yield on Uganda's five-year bond fell to 12.2 percent
 from 13.9 percent at an oversubscribed auction worth a 
 100 billion shillings ($38.83 million) on Wednesday. 
 
 MAURITIUS BOND
 The weighted average yield on a three-year Mauritius Treasury bond rose to
 4.75 percent at the auction on Wednesday, from 4.73 percent in the sale of
 a similar bond on September 12, the central bank said.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.