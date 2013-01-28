African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 28

NAIROBI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *ANGOLA - Angola's central bank due to release make its decision on the benchmark interest rate. *Kenya releases 2012 tea industry performance statistics. Tea is a leading source of foreign exchange, earning the east African nation $1.27 billion in 2011. GLOBAL MARKETS Tech-heavy South Korean shares dragged down the broader Asian share index on Monday on fears of weaker earnings, but improving economic prospects in Europe and solid U.S. profit reports underpinned sentiment. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $113 per barrel on Monday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and key employment data due later this week that will be scoured for further signs of recovery in the world's biggest oil consumer. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA DEBT A 3-year bond auction in Uganda next week is likely to be well received by local investors, while there should be decent demand for Kenyan Treasury bills, which are offering better returns than most other instruments. AFRICA INVESTMENT Emerging economies, including many in Africa, are enjoying some of the strongest GDP growth rates in the world but much of this growth is an illusion and could be detrimental over the long term, a new book says. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS The South African rand changed course against the dollar on Friday and strengthened when traders booked profits after it breached a crucial level in the previous session. Stocks pulled back from record peaks on Friday, ending lower as heavyweight gold producers including AngloGold fell on faltering investor confidence in the precious metal's safe-haven value. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian interbank lending rates rose marginally to an average of 10.83 percent this week, from 10.25 percent last week, as cash flows to treasury bills and bond sales reduced liquidity in the market, traders said on Friday. The country raised 110 billion naira ($698 million) of sovereign bonds maturing in 2017, 2019 and 2022 on Wednesday, with yields down across the board. NIGERIA FIDELITY BANK Nigeria's Fidelity Bank has mandated Citi to raise $100 million via a two-year loan from the international debt market, to help increase its foreign currency lending capacity, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady against the dollar on Friday, helped by the central bank selling greenbacks and tightening liquidity in the market. UGANDA POLITICS Leading opposition politician Kizza Besigye was arrested for planning anti-government riots in the Ugandan capital Kampala, police said on Saturday. Besigye has led protests for years aimed at toppling President Yoweri Museveni, to whom he lost a presidential election in February 2011. He denounced that poll as fraudulent. GHANA MARKETS Shares in consumer goods producer Unilever Ghana Limited and Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited rose, extending a rally by Ghana's bourse driven by expectations that firms will soon post strong results from 2012. ZIMBABWE DIAMONDS Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party has told police to investigate five provincial leaders accused of swindling nearly a million dollars from diamond mining companies, an apparent image clean-up ahead of elections expected this year. ANGOLA FOREX RESERVES Angola's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $30.60 billion in December from $30.82 billion in November, the central bank said in a statement posted on its website on Friday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on