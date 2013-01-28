FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 28
January 28, 2013 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on Jan 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *ANGOLA - Angola's central bank due to release make its decision on the
 benchmark interest rate.
 *Kenya releases 2012 tea industry performance statistics. Tea is a leading
 source of foreign exchange, earning the east African nation $1.27 billion
 in 2011.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Tech-heavy South Korean shares dragged down the broader Asian share index
 on Monday on fears of weaker earnings, but improving economic prospects in
 Europe and solid U.S. profit reports underpinned sentiment.               
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $113 per barrel on Monday ahead of a U.S.
 Federal Reserve policy meeting and key employment data due later this week
 that will be scoured for further signs of recovery in the world's biggest
 oil consumer.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA DEBT
 A 3-year bond auction in Uganda next week is likely to be well received by
 local investors, while there should be decent demand for Kenyan Treasury
 bills, which are offering better returns than most other
 instruments.               
 
 AFRICA INVESTMENT
 Emerging economies, including many in Africa, are enjoying some of the
 strongest GDP growth rates in the world but much of this growth is an
 illusion and could be detrimental over the long term, a new book says.
                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 The South African rand changed course against the dollar on Friday and
 strengthened when traders booked profits after it breached a crucial level
 in the previous session.               
     Stocks pulled back from record peaks on Friday, ending lower as
 heavyweight gold producers including AngloGold          fell on faltering
 investor confidence in the precious metal's safe-haven value.
                 
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigerian interbank lending rates rose marginally to an average of 10.83
 percent this week, from 10.25 percent last week, as cash flows to treasury
 bills and bond sales reduced liquidity in the market, traders said on
 Friday.                  
    The country raised 110 billion naira ($698 million) of sovereign bonds
            maturing in 2017, 2019 and 2022 on Wednesday, with yields down
 across the board.                
 
 NIGERIA FIDELITY BANK
 Nigeria's Fidelity Bank              has mandated Citi       to raise $100
 million via a two-year loan from the international debt market, to help
 increase its foreign currency lending capacity, a senior executive told
 Reuters on Friday.                   
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        held steady against the dollar on Friday,
 helped by the central bank selling greenbacks and tightening liquidity in
 the market.               
 
 UGANDA POLITICS
 Leading opposition politician Kizza Besigye was arrested for planning
 anti-government riots in the Ugandan capital Kampala, police said on
 Saturday.
     Besigye has led protests for years aimed at toppling President Yoweri
 Museveni, to whom he lost a presidential election in February 2011. He
 denounced that poll as fraudulent.               
 
 GHANA MARKETS
 Shares in consumer goods producer Unilever Ghana Limited           and
 Guinness Ghana Breweries Limited           rose, extending a rally by
 Ghana's bourse driven by expectations that firms will soon post strong
 results from 2012.               
 
 ZIMBABWE DIAMONDS
 Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party has told police to
 investigate five provincial leaders accused of swindling nearly a million
 dollars from diamond mining companies, an apparent image clean-up ahead of
 elections expected this year.                
 
 ANGOLA FOREX RESERVES 
 Angola's foreign exchange reserves edged down to $30.60 billion in
 December from $30.82 billion in November, the central bank said in a
 statement posted on its website on Friday.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
