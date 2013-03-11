FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 11
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 11, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 11

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 11 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *MAURITIUS - The Bank of Mauritius' Monetary Policy Committee holds
 its meeting to decide on its repo rate. It held its key repo rate
              unchanged at 4.90 percent in November.
 *MOZAMBIQUE - The central bank announces the latest decision on its
 benchmark lending rate. 
 *KENYA - Lawyers representing Raila Odinga, runner-up in Kenya's
 hotly contested presidential elections, to file a case at the
 Supreme Court challenging the results that led to Uhuru Kenyatta
 being declared the winner.
 *ZIMBABWE - Finance Minister Tendai Biti holds a press conference to
 give update on the economy, which was expected to have contracted
 sharply last year and slow-down this year.
     Biti will also talk about funding for a March 16 referendum on a
 new constitution and elections expected between June/July this year.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 The dollar held near multi-year highs against the yen on Monday
 after surprisingly strong U.S. labour data, but demand for riskier
 assets was curbed by a mixed bag of economic data from China painted
 a patchy economic recovery in the world's second-largest
 economy.               
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures slipped further below $111 on Monday on demand growth
 concerns as latest data from China pointed to an uneven economic
 recovery in the world's second-biggest oil consumer, with a stronger
 dollar putting additional pressure on prices.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand was steady against the dollar on Friday, propped
 up by increased supply from the mining sector, but it fell from
 stronger levels after improved U.S. jobs data.               
     South African stocks ended flat on Friday, as a surge in Aspen
 Pharmacare          was offset by selling of mining heavyweights
 such as Gold Fields          and Anglo American         .
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS
 Nigeria sold 190 billion naira in treasury bills with maturities
 ranging from three months to one year, about 40 billion naira more
 than it had initially offered at this week's auction, central bank
 said on Friday.               
     It plans to issue 70 billion naira ($443.88 million) in bonds
 maturing in April 2017 and January 2022 respectively, at its third
 monthly debt auction of the year on March 13, the Debt Management
 Office (DMO) said.                  
 
 NIGERIA ISLAMIC BONDS
 Nigeria has approved new rules allowing companies to issue Islamic
 bonds this week, a move aimed at attracting Middle Eastern
 investors, the head of the country's Securities and Exchange
 Commission (SEC) told Reuters on Friday.                 
 
 NIGERIA SECURITY
 Seven foreign hostages kidnapped last month by a Nigerian Islamist
 group from a construction company compound have been killed, the
 Italian and Greek foreign ministries said on Sunday.               
     Also, Nigerian security forces said on Saturday they had killed
 52 Islamist militants over 10 days of fighting in the northeasterly
 Borno state, at a cost of only two of their own men, with no
 civilian deaths.                    
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares rallied to a 28-month high on Friday, with foreign
 investors encouraged by progress in the counting of votes from
 Monday's presidential election.                
 
 KENYA ELECTIONS
 Uhuru Kenyatta, indicted for crimes against humanity, was declared
 winner of Kenya's presidential election on Saturday, but rival Raila
 Odinga said he would challenge the outcome in court and asked
 supporters to avoid violence.                
     For more on Kenya's elections, click on                
 
 TANZANIA TELECOMS
 Tanzania's government is set to start talks to buy back a stake in a
 state-run telecoms company from the local subsidiary of India's
 Bharti Airtel          , gaining full ownership of the telecoms
 provider, the president's office said on Friday.                
 
 GUINEA ECONOMY
 Guinea's economy grew by 3.9 percent last year, roughly one
 percentage point less than forecast due to political uncertainty
 surrounding the delay of legislative elections, the government said
 in a report.               
 
 GUINEA POLITICS
 A Guinea court has summoned opposition leaders to appear at a
 hearing on Thursday after nearly two weeks of protests in which at
 least eight people have died, officials said on
 Sunday.               
     Protesters clashed with Guinean police on Friday at a march by
 thousands of opposition supporters in the coastal capital Conakry,
 the latest in more than a week of violence stemming from a dispute
 over legislative elections.               
 
 GABON OIL WORKERS STRIKE
 Gabon's powerful ONEP oil workers' union said on Saturday it had
 begun an unlimited strike to demand the application of a 2010
 agreement signed by the government on working
 conditions.               
 
 ZIMBABWE ELECTIONS
 Zimbabwean Finance Minister Tendai Biti said on Saturday the
 southern African country would struggle to afford the two votes - a
 referendum and an election - which are due to be held this year in
 the space of a few months.                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.