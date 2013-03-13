FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 13
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
March 13, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 13 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day
 Treasury bills worth a total 10 billion shillings.
 *GHANA - Ghana statistics office releases inflation data for
 February.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Wednesday on investor concerns that the
 recent rally in global equities was running out of steam, while
 sterling clawed its way off lows but remained vulnerable after
 weak UK data fed fears of a triple-dip recession.
                
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent futures held steady above $109 a barrel on Wednesday on
 expectations of steady growth in global oil consumption, with a
 surprise fall in stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer, the
 United States, providing additional support.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South African stocks finished flat on Tuesday as a drop by index
 heavyweight Naspers           offset gold producers that
 benefited from a second day of local currency
 weakness.               
     Also, bourse operator JSE Ltd          posted a 15 percent
 drop in full-year earnings on Tuesday as slow trading volumes
 put a drag on overall revenue.               
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenya's stock market soared 4 percent on Tuesday, extending a
 two-session surge after a largely peaceful presidential poll
 outcome, while the shilling firmed against the dollar.
                
 
 KENYA BANK LENDING RATE
 Kenya kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday after months of
 easing, buying time to assess the economy after a presidential
 election whose outcome will be challenged in court.
                
 
 KENYA INVESTMENTS
 Kenya's peaceful election has given investors an added impetus
 to buy assets in East Africa's biggest economy, but a legal
 challenge to the result and the possible international trial of
 the winner could dampen enthusiasm.               
 
 ACCESSKENYA EARNINGS
 Kenyan internet service provider AccessKenya           posted a
 62 percent rise in profits on Tuesday, helped by a rise in
 corporate customers attracted by its high-speed fibre network,
 the company said.               
 
 UGANDA PETROLEUM
 Tullow Oil         colluded with Uganda to extract tax from its
 former exploration partner Heritage Oil          in pursuit of
 its own commercial gain, Heritage plans to prove in London's
 High Court this week.
 
 IVORY COAST COCOA
 Around 50,000 tonnes of Ivory Coast cocoa is being held by
 dealers who lack permits to export under the country's new
 auction system, leaving some others that do have the permits
 struggling to fill contracts, exporters said.               
 
 GUINEA MINING
 Guinea dismissed concerns over the future of Rio Tinto's        
 giant, untapped Simandou iron ore mine in the country's south,
 saying on Tuesday it had the "means and expertise" and would
 take the project forward.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE COAL MINING
 Brazil's Vale            still expects to export 4.9 million
 tonnes of coal from its mine in Mozambique this year despite a
 temporary shutdown of a flood-hit railway line linking its pit
 with the port, a senior official said on Tuesday.
                
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.