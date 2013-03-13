African Markets - Factors to watch on March 13

NAIROBI, March 13 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 10 billion shillings. *GHANA - Ghana statistics office releases inflation data for February. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares fell on Wednesday on investor concerns that the recent rally in global equities was running out of steam, while sterling clawed its way off lows but remained vulnerable after weak UK data fed fears of a triple-dip recession. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures held steady above $109 a barrel on Wednesday on expectations of steady growth in global oil consumption, with a surprise fall in stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer, the United States, providing additional support. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks finished flat on Tuesday as a drop by index heavyweight Naspers offset gold producers that benefited from a second day of local currency weakness. Also, bourse operator JSE Ltd posted a 15 percent drop in full-year earnings on Tuesday as slow trading volumes put a drag on overall revenue. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's stock market soared 4 percent on Tuesday, extending a two-session surge after a largely peaceful presidential poll outcome, while the shilling firmed against the dollar. KENYA BANK LENDING RATE Kenya kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday after months of easing, buying time to assess the economy after a presidential election whose outcome will be challenged in court. KENYA INVESTMENTS Kenya's peaceful election has given investors an added impetus to buy assets in East Africa's biggest economy, but a legal challenge to the result and the possible international trial of the winner could dampen enthusiasm. ACCESSKENYA EARNINGS Kenyan internet service provider AccessKenya posted a 62 percent rise in profits on Tuesday, helped by a rise in corporate customers attracted by its high-speed fibre network, the company said. UGANDA PETROLEUM Tullow Oil colluded with Uganda to extract tax from its former exploration partner Heritage Oil in pursuit of its own commercial gain, Heritage plans to prove in London's High Court this week. IVORY COAST COCOA Around 50,000 tonnes of Ivory Coast cocoa is being held by dealers who lack permits to export under the country's new auction system, leaving some others that do have the permits struggling to fill contracts, exporters said. GUINEA MINING Guinea dismissed concerns over the future of Rio Tinto's giant, untapped Simandou iron ore mine in the country's south, saying on Tuesday it had the "means and expertise" and would take the project forward. MOZAMBIQUE COAL MINING Brazil's Vale still expects to export 4.9 million tonnes of coal from its mine in Mozambique this year despite a temporary shutdown of a flood-hit railway line linking its pit with the port, a senior official said on Tuesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on