African Markets - Factors to watch on March 14
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
March 14, 2013 / 5:11 AM / in 5 years

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 14

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 14 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
 EVENTS:
 *KENYA - Energy Regulatory Commission releases its latest fuel price
 review. New prices stay in force for a month starting on 15th.
 *KENYA- Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills worth 4
 billion shillings.
 *KENYA - British American Investments           and Standard Chartered
 Bank Kenya           release their full year 2012 financial results.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares fell on Thursday with regional factors outweighing positive
 sentiment from another record Wall Street close after strong U.S. retail
 sales sustained an optimistic growth outlook, while the dollar index
 stayed near seven-month highs.               
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 U.S. crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Thursday on a
 bigger-than-expected rise in stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer,
 the United States, and as the International Energy Agency trimmed its oil
 demand growth forecast.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 South Africa's rand extended losses against the dollar on Wednesday,
 weakening as much as 1 percent to a new four-year low as weak domestic
 retail sales data highlighted an economy under stress.                
      South Africa's All-share index edged back from record highs on
 Wednesday, with retailers such as Mr. Price          hit after government
 data showed store sales had weakened.                
 
 NIGERIA MARKETS    
 Nigeria's naira fell to its lowest in more than seven months against the
 U.S. dollar at the interbank market on Wednesday, on low interest from
 foreign investors in bonds at an auction meant to support the local unit,
 traders said on Wednesday.                
 
 NIGERIA EUROBOND 
 Nigeria will issue a $1 billion Eurobond to fund power and gas sector
 reforms by the end of September, the debt office said on Wednesday,
 taking advantage of lower yields since the country's inclusion in JP
 Morgan's emerging market bond index.                
 
 NIGERIA PETROLEUM LAW
 Nigeria's legislative committee on its oil bill officially opened on
 Wednesday, bringing Africa's top energy producer a step closer to ending
 uncertainty holding up billions of dollars of investment by foreign oil
 majors.                
 
 NIGERIA BANK LOAN
 The IFC, the private sector arm of the World Bank, has approved a $50
 million loan to Nigeria's Access Bank             to help it finance
 lending to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Africa's
 second-biggest economy.                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 Kenyan shares fell on Wednesday as the market corrected from a
 two-session surge triggered by last week's peaceful election, while the
 shilling held steady against the dollar.                
 
 KENYA HORTICULTURE
 Kenyan industry officials expect stronger horticulture export earnings
 this year after figures seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed a 3.84
 percent fall in 2012.                
 
 TANZANIA ECONOMY
 Tanzania's current account deficit narrowed 21.9 percent in the year to
 January helped by stronger tourism and agricultural output, its central
 bank said on Wednesday, although gold exports fell slightly.
                
 
 MAURITIUS ECONOMY
 Mauritius' central bank said on Wednesday it was unlikely to lower
 interest rates over coming months as it would negatively impact on
 savings and the lingering risks to inflation.                
 
 GHANA INFLATION
 Ghana's annual consumer price inflation jumped to 10.0 percent in
 February from 8.8 percent the previous month, taking the print into
 double digits for the first in nearly three years and feeding
 expectations of an interest rate hold.                
 
 GABON REFINERY
 Production at Gabon's sole oil refinery has been halted for three-weeks
 of planned maintenance, its director said on Wednesday, as a strike by
 Gabonese oil sector workers entered its fourth day.                
 
 MALAWI LENDING RATE
 Malawi's central bank left it main lending rate unchanged at 25 percent
 for the second time this year, the bank said in a statement posted on its
 website on Wednesday.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE PETROLEUM EXPLORATION
 Mozambique has delayed an offer of new oil and gas exploration blocks
 until after proposed revisions to its petroleum law have been passed, a
 senior official at the National Petroleum Institute (INP)
 said.                   
 
     For the latest precious metals report click on        
     For the latest base metals report click on         
     For the latest crude oil report click on

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.