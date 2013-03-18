FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 18
March 18, 2013

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 18

NAIROBI, March 18 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Monday.
    - - - - -
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Stocks and commodities fell sharply in Asia on Monday as
 investors were rattled by a radical bailout plan for Cyprus
 and  piled into safer assets including the U.S. dollar and
 gold.            
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude dropped more than $1 to below $109 a barrel on
 Monday in its steepest fall in nearly three weeks as the
 dollar strengthened after an unusual bailout proposal for
 Cyprus threatened to trigger fresh turmoil in the euro zone.
                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 Global equity markets weighed on South African stocks on
 Friday and an imminent index reconstruction pushed stocks such
 as telecoms giant MTN          lower.     
    South Africa's rand was slightly weaker against the dollar
 on Friday though it looked set to end the week on a firmer
 footing after slumping to a new 4-year low on Thursday.       
 
 NIGERIA INFLATION
 Nigerian consumer inflation rose to 9.5 percent in February,
 from 9 percent in January although still within the central
 bank's single digit target, the statistics bureau said on
 Saturday.                
 
 ANGOLA OIL  
 Eni          has made a ninth oil discovery in Block 15/06,
 which lies in deep water off the coast of Angola, the Italian
 oil and gas company said on Friday.                 
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        weakened on Friday, hurt by greater
 corporate demand for the dollar, while shares fell again as
 investors waited for Prime Minister Raila Odinga to file a
 Supreme Court petition contesting the presidential poll
 outcome.                
 
 KENYA RESERVES
 Kenya's central bank said on Friday its official usable
 foreign exchange reserves             rose to $4.992 billion
 in the week to Friday from $4.953 billion a week earlier.
                
 
 GHANA T-BILL    
 The Bank of Ghana said on Saturday that the yield on its
 91-day bill rose to 22.8408 percent at a March 15 auction from
 22.7625 percent at the last auction.                
 
 TANZANIA INFLATION    
 Tanzanian inflation maintained its downward trend in February,
 due mainly to slower rises in commodity prices, official data
 showed on Friday.                
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY     
 The Ugandan shilling        firmed on Friday, as commercial
 banks reduced dollar holdings amidst a slump in demand from
 corporates who are due to pay mid-month tax bills in the local
 currency.                
 
 MAURITIUS    
 * Foreign direct investment (FDI) into Mauritius grew by 33.9
 percent in 2012 to 12.66 billion rupees ($408.06 million),
 official central bank data showed on Friday.                
 * The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 273-day Treasury
 bills inched down to 2.35 percent at auction on Friday from
 2.74 percent at the previous sale, the central bank said.
                         
 
 ZAMBIA EX-PRESIDENT    
 Zambia's parliament stripped former President Rupiah Banda of
 immunity from prosecution on Friday, clearing the way for
 investigators to arrest him for corruption-related offences. 
                    
 
 MALAWI TOBACCO    
 The European Union's plans for tough new anti-smoking rules
 would break international trade rules, Malawi has told the
 World Trade Organization, signalling a potential legal
 challenge from the developing world.                 
 
 ZIMBABWE VOTE    
 Zimbabweans look set to endorse a new constitution curbing the
 presidency, early results showed on Sunday, in a step toward
 elections to determine whether Robert Mugabe adds to three
 decades in power.                
 
