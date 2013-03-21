FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Reuters logo
African Markets - Factors to watch on March 21
March 21, 2013

African Markets - Factors to watch on March 21

NAIROBI, March 21 (Reuters) - The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
    - - - - -
  EVENTS:
  * KENYA - The Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury Bills worth 3 billion shillings
($35.03 million).
  * ZAMBIA - Bank of Zambia auctions 45,000 kwachas ($8,400) of the 91-day T-bill, 50,000
kwachas of the 182-day T-bill, 55,000 of the 273-day T-bill and 100,000 of the 364-day T-bill.
 
 GLOBAL MARKETS
 Asian shares inched higher and the dollar steadied on Thursday,
 supported by a pick-up in China's manufacturing sector and a
 commitment by the U.S. Federal Reserve to maintain an  accommodative
 monetary stance.           
 
 WORLD OIL PRICES
 Brent crude held steady above $108 a barrel on Thursday as China
 manufacturing data pointed to a better fuel demand outlook in the
 world's second largest oil user, offsetting lingering worries about
 contagion in the euro zone from Cyprus's woes.                
 
 EMERGING MARKETS
 For the top emerging markets news, double click on            
 
 AFRICA STOCKS
 For the latest news on African stocks, click on     
 
 AFRICA TOURISM    
 New hotels are springing up across Africa, despite the trials of
 bureaucratic delay and poor infrastructure, to take advantage of an
 increasing number of tourists and business travellers serving a
 growing middle class.                
 
 SOUTH AFRICA RAND
 South Africa faces the risk of a huge exodus of foreign investors who
 are seeing the plunge in the rand's value rapidly erode their stock
 and bond returns.                          
 
 SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
 * South Africa's rand fell to a fresh four-year low against the
 dollar on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank reiterated that it does
 not target a level for the rand exchange rate.                
 * South African stocks ended a see-saw session a touch lower on
 Wednesday as investors juggled worries about demand for metals with
 hopes European leaders would avert a financial meltdown in the
 region.                
 * South African financial markets are closed for a national holiday
 on Thursday.  
 
 NIGERIA CURRENCY
 Nigeria's naira currency weakened marginally against the U.S dollar
 on the interbank in thin trade on Wednesday, as fear of central bank
 intervention kept the market from taking too bearish a position,
 traders said.                
 
 NIGERIA BONDS    
 Nigeria plans to raise between 230-410 billion naira ($1.45-$2.58
 bln) in sovereign bonds            ranging between 5 and 20 years in
 the second quarter of the year, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said
 on Wednesday. 
                
 
 KENYA MARKETS
 The Kenyan shilling        was steady against the dollar on
 Wednesday, hampered by concern over a constitutional challenge to the
 result of this month's presidential elections, while shares were
 mixed.                 
 
 KENYA T-BILLS/BONDS
 * The yield on Kenya's 10-year Treasury bond             rose to
 13.720 percent at auction on Wednesday from 13.630 percent at the
 previous sale in July, the central bank said.                
 * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 364-day Treasury bills
            rose at an oversubscribed sale on Wednesday to 12.674
 percent from 12.595 percent previously, the central bank said.
                
 
 KENYA PRESIDENCY-ELECT ICC TRIAL
 The chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) said
 on Wednesday that Kenya president-elect Uhuru Kenyatta would face a
 trial on charges of crimes against humanity but when that would
 happen was unknown.                
 
 KENYA VOTE CHALLENGE    
 Kenya's chief justice ordered political figures on Wednesday to stop
 making comments outside court about an appeal against this month's
 election result, stamping his authority on a case seen as a major
 test of the country's democratic system.                
 
 GHANA STOCKS
 Shares in banking stocks rise, lifted by investors taking positions
 ahead of dividend payments, to push the GSE Composite index up for
 eighth straight session gain, traders said.                
 
 TANZANIA BONDS   
 The yield on Tanzanian 10-year Treasury bonds fell at auction on
 Wednesday to 14.28 percent from 15.82 percent at a previous auction
 in November.                
 
 UGANDA CURRENCY
 The Ugandan shilling        fell 0.4 percent against the dollar on
 Wednesday, weakened by growing demand for the U.S. currency from
 commercial banks and the manufacturing and energy sectors.
                
 
 UGANDA PENSIONS FUND
 Uganda's sole state pension fund said on Wednesday it would start
 investing in Kenyan debt and equities and establish a private equity
 fund to expand its Ugandan investments into unlisted companies.  
                
 
 MAURITIUS T-BOND
 The weighted average yield on Mauritius' 3-year Treasury bond dropped
 to 3.55 percent from 4.06 percent at the sale of a similar bond on
 Feb. 14, the central bank said on Wednesday.                
 
 MOZAMBIQUE GAS
 Italy's Eni          is open to talks with Gazprom           about a
 possible partnership in Mozambique but is not aware of any interest
 from the Russian state gas monopoly in buying a stake in its gas
 assets there.                
 
   ($1 = 85.6500 Kenyan shillings)
   ($1 = 5.3800 Zambian kwachas)
